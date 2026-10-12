Delhi CM Meets Students, Vows To Prioritize Women's Safety, Dignity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday held an extensive interaction with female student representatives from several colleges across the national capital to discuss key issues surrounding women's safety, campus security, and public transit facilities. During the dialogue held at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, the Chief Minister assured the students that their recommendations and grievances would be addressed on a priority basis, reiterating that ensuring the "safety, dignity, and self-reliance of Delhi's daughters" remains the administration's foremost priority.

Smart Streetlights to Enhance Security

Addressing concerns regarding dark spots and inadequate lighting around educational hubs, the Chief Minister announced that work is underway to install approximately one lakh smart streetlights across Delhi, which will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). "These smart streetlights will operate under an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) system, making it mandatory for the concerned agency to fix any defunct light within a defined timeframe. Wherever streetlights are required around college premises, necessary steps will be taken in coordination with local agencies and college administrations," CM Gupta said.

Direct Channel for Grievance Redressal

To ensure time-bound grievance redressal, the Chief Minister directed officials to keep an active coordination channel, including a dedicated WhatsApp group connecting student representatives directly with administrative and police officials. She also advised students to make prompt use of emergency helpline number 112 during distress situations.

Student Representatives Raise Key Demands

Student representatives from several prominent institutions, including Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College, Gargi College, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College (JMC), Maitreyi College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bharati College, and Janki Devi Memorial College, participated in the meeting. The students submitted a range of proposals, including comprehensive safety audits of vulnerable spots, enhanced deployment of women police personnel, regular patrolling around student hubs like Mukherjee Nagar and Siri Fort Road, and the operationalisation of accessible Pink Booths.

Public Transport and Campus Freedom

The representatives also raised demands regarding public transport, calling for better DTC and 'University Special' bus connectivity for off-campus colleges, regular halts at designated stops, regulated e-rickshaw operations, and heightened security around paying guest (PG) accommodations. They emphasised that institutional safety measures must empower female students to move freely and participate in student activities rather than imposing restrictive curfews in the name of safety.

'Fear-Free Environment' a Priority

Reaffirming the government's resolve, CM Rekha Gupta stated, "Direct dialogue is the bedrock of sensitive and accountable governance. The issues raised today reflect the broader need for a secure academic environment and seamless mobility. Our daughters must have a fear-free environment where they can realise their aspirations and contribute fully to society."

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