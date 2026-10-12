Forbes ranks Zain the world’s best telecoms employer for 2nd consecutive
(MENAFN- Zain Group) Kuwait - 12 October 2026:
Zain Group, a leading regional TechCo providing innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications across the Middle East and Africa, has reinforced its position among the world’s top employers, ranking #1 in the Telecom sector across the globe for the 2nd consecutive year in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list. Across all industry sectors, Zain was ranked #72 globally; #2nd in MENA and #1 in Kuwait, its HQ and flagship operation.
The notable achievement represents a significant leap of 74 places from Zain’s 146th global ranking in 2025, setting a new benchmark for the Group’s employer brand and reinforcing its standing among some of the world’s most highly regarded organizations.
For its seventh annual ranking, Forbes surveyed more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries working for multinational companies with more than 1,000 employees. Respondents assessed employers on areas including benefits, talent development, and work environment.
The announcement comes as the Group continues to place people at the center of its ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy and its ongoing evolution from a telecommunications operator (Telco) into a broader technology company (TechCo).
Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman & Group CEO said, “This distinguished recognition reflects the Board and Executive Management’s commitment to responsible business practices, talent development and an inclusive workplace culture. As a purpose-driven technology leader, we remain focused on delivering meaningful connectivity that enhances experiences and creates ‘Better Lives. Lasting Connections’ for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”
The key role of the Chief Purpose Human Resources Officer
To cement purpose within the ethos of the organization, Zain integrated purpose within the role of the Chief HR Officer thus formally becoming the Chief Purpose Human Resources Officer (CPHRO), who’s role is to integrate the company’s purpose and employee purpose to guide, inspire, and drive human centricity and innovation across the organization. Furthermore, Zain launched a company-wide culture transformation program entitled ‘UNITY’, which infuses Purpose and Customer Centricity into the company’s DNA, by prioritizing a humancentric approach and enhancing collaboration. The program serves as a tool designed to encompass Zain’s purpose-driven customer experience strategy.
Mrs Nawal Bou-Risli, Zain Group Chief Purpose & Human Resources Officer said, “This achievement belongs to our culture and people, whose dedication and resilience shape how we serve customers and support one another, essential qualities in taking Zain to new heights. By listening to their perspectives, we continue to strengthen our leadership and foster an inclusive workplace culture. We are proud of this recognition, while remaining mindful that creating a great place to work is a continuous journey we must keep pursuing.”
MSCI ESG ratings AA upgrade
The Forbes recognition also coincides with Zain’s recent upgrade from ‘A’ to ‘AA’ in the MSCI ESG Ratings, making it the highest-rated company in Kuwait across all industries within the MSCI assessment universe and placing the Group in the Leader category among 164 global telecommunications peers.
The assessment highlighted Zain’s above-industry performance in areas including labor management, privacy and data security, environmental practices, and corporate behavior, further reinforcing the strength of the responsible workplace and governance practices that underpin its broader employer proposition.
Turning inclusion into meaningful career pathways
Talent development, inclusion, mobility, and future-ready capabilities are increasingly embedded in how Zain grows its business, enters new markets, and prepares its 9,000+ workforce for the digital economy. This reflects Zain’s belief that business expansion and human capital development must advance together, pairing investment in technology with investment in the people who build and drive it.
Notably, WE ABLE 2030, Zain’s program for embedding accessibility and inclusion across employment, professional development, customer experience, innovation and business practices has had enormous impact. The program has demonstrated how inclusion of its people with disabilities can move beyond policy into meaningful participation and professional growth.
Similarly, Zain’s Women Empowerment (WE) program, established in 2017, is driving systemic change by advancing women in technology through STEM initiatives and mentorship. It aims to increase female representation in leadership to 30% by 2030. Through supportive policies, including extended family leave and baby-bonding time, the company enables women to pursue career excellence while balancing professional and family responsibilities. Women’s empowerment is also embedded in the Board of Directors’ agenda and featured on CEO scorecards across all Zain operations.
Building future-ready talent at every career stage
To cultivate a future-ready workforce, Zain’s proprietary innovation platform, “ZAINIAC,” motivates thousands of employees to develop and share new ideas, while structured programs in design thinking and business modeling enhance expertise across functions.
Zain continues to invest in the next generation entering the workforce and in the continuous development of its existing employees. In 2026, the Group’s Generation Z graduate program entered its second decade, selecting graduates for an intensive year-long development journey. The program has evolved with its latest curriculum spanning AI tools, Big Data and analytics, systems thinking, leadership, resilience and adaptability. More than 50 graduates have been developed through Gen Z over the past decade, creating a sustained pipeline of emerging talent and future leaders for Zain.
At the same time, Zain’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity University (IDEU), developed with IE University, is scaling future-ready learning across the existing workforce. Three years after its launch, the learning ecosystem has reached 2,000 employees across 11 Zain entities in nine countries, generating more than 15,000 course enrolments and over 14,000 completions.
These many initiatives reflect a workforce strategy centered on continuous learning, inclusive access to opportunity, career progression and future-ready capabilities. As Zain accelerates its TechCo transformation and expands its footprint, investing in its people remains integral to the 4WARD strategy in delivering on the company’s purpose of ‘Better Lives. Lasting Connections’. ENDS
Zain Group, a leading regional TechCo providing innovative ICT and digital lifestyle communications across the Middle East and Africa, has reinforced its position among the world’s top employers, ranking #1 in the Telecom sector across the globe for the 2nd consecutive year in Forbes’ World’s Best Employers 2026 list. Across all industry sectors, Zain was ranked #72 globally; #2nd in MENA and #1 in Kuwait, its HQ and flagship operation.
The notable achievement represents a significant leap of 74 places from Zain’s 146th global ranking in 2025, setting a new benchmark for the Group’s employer brand and reinforcing its standing among some of the world’s most highly regarded organizations.
For its seventh annual ranking, Forbes surveyed more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries working for multinational companies with more than 1,000 employees. Respondents assessed employers on areas including benefits, talent development, and work environment.
The announcement comes as the Group continues to place people at the center of its ‘4WARD-Progress with Purpose’ strategy and its ongoing evolution from a telecommunications operator (Telco) into a broader technology company (TechCo).
Bader Al-Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman & Group CEO said, “This distinguished recognition reflects the Board and Executive Management’s commitment to responsible business practices, talent development and an inclusive workplace culture. As a purpose-driven technology leader, we remain focused on delivering meaningful connectivity that enhances experiences and creates ‘Better Lives. Lasting Connections’ for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”
The key role of the Chief Purpose Human Resources Officer
To cement purpose within the ethos of the organization, Zain integrated purpose within the role of the Chief HR Officer thus formally becoming the Chief Purpose Human Resources Officer (CPHRO), who’s role is to integrate the company’s purpose and employee purpose to guide, inspire, and drive human centricity and innovation across the organization. Furthermore, Zain launched a company-wide culture transformation program entitled ‘UNITY’, which infuses Purpose and Customer Centricity into the company’s DNA, by prioritizing a humancentric approach and enhancing collaboration. The program serves as a tool designed to encompass Zain’s purpose-driven customer experience strategy.
Mrs Nawal Bou-Risli, Zain Group Chief Purpose & Human Resources Officer said, “This achievement belongs to our culture and people, whose dedication and resilience shape how we serve customers and support one another, essential qualities in taking Zain to new heights. By listening to their perspectives, we continue to strengthen our leadership and foster an inclusive workplace culture. We are proud of this recognition, while remaining mindful that creating a great place to work is a continuous journey we must keep pursuing.”
MSCI ESG ratings AA upgrade
The Forbes recognition also coincides with Zain’s recent upgrade from ‘A’ to ‘AA’ in the MSCI ESG Ratings, making it the highest-rated company in Kuwait across all industries within the MSCI assessment universe and placing the Group in the Leader category among 164 global telecommunications peers.
The assessment highlighted Zain’s above-industry performance in areas including labor management, privacy and data security, environmental practices, and corporate behavior, further reinforcing the strength of the responsible workplace and governance practices that underpin its broader employer proposition.
Turning inclusion into meaningful career pathways
Talent development, inclusion, mobility, and future-ready capabilities are increasingly embedded in how Zain grows its business, enters new markets, and prepares its 9,000+ workforce for the digital economy. This reflects Zain’s belief that business expansion and human capital development must advance together, pairing investment in technology with investment in the people who build and drive it.
Notably, WE ABLE 2030, Zain’s program for embedding accessibility and inclusion across employment, professional development, customer experience, innovation and business practices has had enormous impact. The program has demonstrated how inclusion of its people with disabilities can move beyond policy into meaningful participation and professional growth.
Similarly, Zain’s Women Empowerment (WE) program, established in 2017, is driving systemic change by advancing women in technology through STEM initiatives and mentorship. It aims to increase female representation in leadership to 30% by 2030. Through supportive policies, including extended family leave and baby-bonding time, the company enables women to pursue career excellence while balancing professional and family responsibilities. Women’s empowerment is also embedded in the Board of Directors’ agenda and featured on CEO scorecards across all Zain operations.
Building future-ready talent at every career stage
To cultivate a future-ready workforce, Zain’s proprietary innovation platform, “ZAINIAC,” motivates thousands of employees to develop and share new ideas, while structured programs in design thinking and business modeling enhance expertise across functions.
Zain continues to invest in the next generation entering the workforce and in the continuous development of its existing employees. In 2026, the Group’s Generation Z graduate program entered its second decade, selecting graduates for an intensive year-long development journey. The program has evolved with its latest curriculum spanning AI tools, Big Data and analytics, systems thinking, leadership, resilience and adaptability. More than 50 graduates have been developed through Gen Z over the past decade, creating a sustained pipeline of emerging talent and future leaders for Zain.
At the same time, Zain’s Inclusion, Diversity and Equity University (IDEU), developed with IE University, is scaling future-ready learning across the existing workforce. Three years after its launch, the learning ecosystem has reached 2,000 employees across 11 Zain entities in nine countries, generating more than 15,000 course enrolments and over 14,000 completions.
These many initiatives reflect a workforce strategy centered on continuous learning, inclusive access to opportunity, career progression and future-ready capabilities. As Zain accelerates its TechCo transformation and expands its footprint, investing in its people remains integral to the 4WARD strategy in delivering on the company’s purpose of ‘Better Lives. Lasting Connections’. ENDS
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