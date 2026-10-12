Markaz Participates in GCC–Asia Economic Forum in Bangkok, with CEO Ali Khalil Joining Cross-Border Investment Panel
(MENAFN- TRACCS) The forum will convene senior financial leaders to explore capital markets connectivity, investment partnerships and digital financial infrastructure
Kuwait, 12 October 2026: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced its participation in the GCC–Asia Economic Forum: Banking, Investment & Digital Infrastructure, organized in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association and The Business Year. The forum will take place on 14 October 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The participation reflects Markaz's continued support for initiatives that strengthen Kuwait's international economic presence and facilitate dialogue between financial institutions across global markets. The forum will bring together senior government officials, banking executives, investment leaders and technology specialists from the GCC and Asia to explore opportunities for deeper financial integration and the development of sustainable cross-border partnerships.
Mr. Ali Khalil, Chief Executive Officer of Markaz, will participate in the second panel, titled “Cross-Border Investment, Capital Markets and Deal Flow,” alongside senior representatives from leading Asian investment institutions. The discussion will focus on translating economic cooperation into executable investment opportunities, with particular emphasis on project and infrastructure financing, private credit and private equity, co-investment platforms, capital markets access and sukuk issuance.
Drawing on Markaz's extensive experience in asset management and international investment, Mr. Khalil will share his perspectives on the evolving opportunities for Gulf capital in Asian markets, the factors influencing institutional investment decisions and the regulatory and market conditions necessary to support sustainable capital flows.
Commenting on Markaz's participation, Mr. Khalil said: “Asia continues to present significant opportunities for Gulf investors, driven by technological advancement, growing consumer markets and the reconfiguration of global supply chains. However, the ability to translate these opportunities into successful long-term investments depends on several fundamental factors, including regulatory transparency, strong legal frameworks, market liquidity and effective governance. These considerations are central to how institutional investors evaluate markets and allocate capital.”
He added: “Kuwaiti investors have a longstanding history of exploring opportunities beyond traditional markets, including early investments in Asia. As economic ties between the GCC and Asian economies continue to develop, greater capital markets connectivity and stronger institutional cooperation can help facilitate investment flows. We see particular potential in digital and logistics infrastructure, supported by structural developments in technology, consumption and international trade. Establishing the right regulatory and investment frameworks will be essential to unlocking these opportunities.”
The forum's discussions will be structured around three strategic pillars addressing the financial and technological foundations of GCC–Asia economic cooperation: Core Banking and Balance Sheet Partnerships, Cross-Border Investment, Capital Markets and Deal Flow, and Digital, AI and Financial Infrastructure for Cross-Border Finance.
Markaz's participation builds on more than five decades of investment experience and its established capabilities in asset management and investment banking. Since its establishment in 1974, Markaz has developed a diversified investment platform serving institutional and private investors, with assets under management reaching KD 1.57 billion (as of 30 June 2026) and a presence across 13 countries.
Through its participation in the GCC–Asia Economic Forum, Markaz reinforces its role in contributing to international financial dialogue, sharing institutional investment expertise and supporting initiatives that advance capital markets development and investment cooperation between Kuwait, the wider GCC and global markets.
Kuwait, 12 October 2026: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced its participation in the GCC–Asia Economic Forum: Banking, Investment & Digital Infrastructure, organized in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association and The Business Year. The forum will take place on 14 October 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, alongside the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The participation reflects Markaz's continued support for initiatives that strengthen Kuwait's international economic presence and facilitate dialogue between financial institutions across global markets. The forum will bring together senior government officials, banking executives, investment leaders and technology specialists from the GCC and Asia to explore opportunities for deeper financial integration and the development of sustainable cross-border partnerships.
Mr. Ali Khalil, Chief Executive Officer of Markaz, will participate in the second panel, titled “Cross-Border Investment, Capital Markets and Deal Flow,” alongside senior representatives from leading Asian investment institutions. The discussion will focus on translating economic cooperation into executable investment opportunities, with particular emphasis on project and infrastructure financing, private credit and private equity, co-investment platforms, capital markets access and sukuk issuance.
Drawing on Markaz's extensive experience in asset management and international investment, Mr. Khalil will share his perspectives on the evolving opportunities for Gulf capital in Asian markets, the factors influencing institutional investment decisions and the regulatory and market conditions necessary to support sustainable capital flows.
Commenting on Markaz's participation, Mr. Khalil said: “Asia continues to present significant opportunities for Gulf investors, driven by technological advancement, growing consumer markets and the reconfiguration of global supply chains. However, the ability to translate these opportunities into successful long-term investments depends on several fundamental factors, including regulatory transparency, strong legal frameworks, market liquidity and effective governance. These considerations are central to how institutional investors evaluate markets and allocate capital.”
He added: “Kuwaiti investors have a longstanding history of exploring opportunities beyond traditional markets, including early investments in Asia. As economic ties between the GCC and Asian economies continue to develop, greater capital markets connectivity and stronger institutional cooperation can help facilitate investment flows. We see particular potential in digital and logistics infrastructure, supported by structural developments in technology, consumption and international trade. Establishing the right regulatory and investment frameworks will be essential to unlocking these opportunities.”
The forum's discussions will be structured around three strategic pillars addressing the financial and technological foundations of GCC–Asia economic cooperation: Core Banking and Balance Sheet Partnerships, Cross-Border Investment, Capital Markets and Deal Flow, and Digital, AI and Financial Infrastructure for Cross-Border Finance.
Markaz's participation builds on more than five decades of investment experience and its established capabilities in asset management and investment banking. Since its establishment in 1974, Markaz has developed a diversified investment platform serving institutional and private investors, with assets under management reaching KD 1.57 billion (as of 30 June 2026) and a presence across 13 countries.
Through its participation in the GCC–Asia Economic Forum, Markaz reinforces its role in contributing to international financial dialogue, sharing institutional investment expertise and supporting initiatives that advance capital markets development and investment cooperation between Kuwait, the wider GCC and global markets.
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