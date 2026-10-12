IPL Takes the Lead in Saving Water and Enhancing Farmers’ Income Through Sugarcane Cultivation
(MENAFN- sloughpr) New Delhi: Indian Potash Limited (IPL) is promoting modern and sustainable agricultural practices in Gujarat to conserve water, improve productivity and enhance farme’s’ income from sugarcane cultivation. IPL has undertaken several initiatives to encourage sugarcane farmers to adopt drip irrigation, fertigation, balanced nutrition and scientific crop management practices.
As part of these efforts, IPL and Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) signed an agreement on July 8, 2026, to promote technology-driven sugarcane cultivation in Gujarat. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the survey, design, supply and installation of drip irrigation systems in sugarcane fields, along with farmer training and on-field demonstration programmes. They will also help farmers access available credit and subsidy facilities to encourage the adoption of micro-irrigation.
IPL is also encouraging farmers to adopt scientific agricultural practices unde‘ the ‘10 Ts of Sugarcane Ex’ellence’, which outlines ten key practices for achieving better yields. These include improved tillage, high-yielding varieties, quality seed material, Trichoderma application, timely planting, weed management and better crop care. Alongside these practices, the company is promoting the 6R principles of nutrient management, which emphasise reducing waste and protecting the environment. The six principles include the right source, right rate, right method, right time, right combination and appropriate water management.
Drip irrigation delivers water directly to plant roots, helping minimise water wastage. Fertigation, meanwhile, enables water-soluble fertilisers to be delivered to plant roots through irrigation water. Together, these techniques support more efficient use of water and fertilisers while improving crop management.
In July, IPL also organised a workshop on sustainable sugarcane cultivation for more than 350 farmers in the Kodinar region of Gujarat. The workshop provided information on modern crop management, water-use efficiency and improved agricultural techniques. Experts from Jain Irrigation explained the benefits of drip irrigation and practices such as maintaining a four-foot row spacing. According to the company, under suitable conditions, drip irrigation can potentially reduce water consump–ion by 40–60% and improve produc–ivity by 20–4’%.
IPL’s broader initiatives in Gujarat are also linked to its long-term investments in the sugarcane sector. The company is working towards the revival and modernisation of cooperative sugar mills in Kodinar, Talala and Valsad. According to the government, the revival of these mills is expected to benefit thousands of farmers in the region.
IPL believes that improving the productivity and profitability of sugarcane farmers is as important as ensuring the efficient operation of sugar mills. By promoting drip irrigation, fertigation, balanced nutrition, improved crop management and digital advisory services together, the company is working towards developing a more water-efficient, sustainable and profitable model of sugarcane cultivation in Gujarat. These efforts are expected to benefit not only farmers but also the sugar and biofuel sectors.
As part of these efforts, IPL and Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (JISL) signed an agreement on July 8, 2026, to promote technology-driven sugarcane cultivation in Gujarat. Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the survey, design, supply and installation of drip irrigation systems in sugarcane fields, along with farmer training and on-field demonstration programmes. They will also help farmers access available credit and subsidy facilities to encourage the adoption of micro-irrigation.
IPL is also encouraging farmers to adopt scientific agricultural practices unde‘ the ‘10 Ts of Sugarcane Ex’ellence’, which outlines ten key practices for achieving better yields. These include improved tillage, high-yielding varieties, quality seed material, Trichoderma application, timely planting, weed management and better crop care. Alongside these practices, the company is promoting the 6R principles of nutrient management, which emphasise reducing waste and protecting the environment. The six principles include the right source, right rate, right method, right time, right combination and appropriate water management.
Drip irrigation delivers water directly to plant roots, helping minimise water wastage. Fertigation, meanwhile, enables water-soluble fertilisers to be delivered to plant roots through irrigation water. Together, these techniques support more efficient use of water and fertilisers while improving crop management.
In July, IPL also organised a workshop on sustainable sugarcane cultivation for more than 350 farmers in the Kodinar region of Gujarat. The workshop provided information on modern crop management, water-use efficiency and improved agricultural techniques. Experts from Jain Irrigation explained the benefits of drip irrigation and practices such as maintaining a four-foot row spacing. According to the company, under suitable conditions, drip irrigation can potentially reduce water consump–ion by 40–60% and improve produc–ivity by 20–4’%.
IPL’s broader initiatives in Gujarat are also linked to its long-term investments in the sugarcane sector. The company is working towards the revival and modernisation of cooperative sugar mills in Kodinar, Talala and Valsad. According to the government, the revival of these mills is expected to benefit thousands of farmers in the region.
IPL believes that improving the productivity and profitability of sugarcane farmers is as important as ensuring the efficient operation of sugar mills. By promoting drip irrigation, fertigation, balanced nutrition, improved crop management and digital advisory services together, the company is working towards developing a more water-efficient, sustainable and profitable model of sugarcane cultivation in Gujarat. These efforts are expected to benefit not only farmers but also the sugar and biofuel sectors.
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