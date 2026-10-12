SEVEN participates in Furas Al Sharqiya Exhibition in the Eastern Province
(MENAFN- IPN) SEVEN participates in Furas Al Sharqiya Exhibition in the Eastern Province
With two of its 14 destinations already open, Saudi Arabia’s flagship entertainment development joins the two-day showcase of the region's major projects in Dhahran
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – 7 October 2026: Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), is participating in Furas Al Sharqiya, the two-day exhibition at Dhahran Expo, 7 - 8 October 2026, that brings together major development and investment projects from across the Eastern Province. SEVEN's dedicated booth gives visitors an overview of its planned presence in the region and its place within SEVEN's wider portfolio.
Furas Al Sharqiya is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province. Its official opening program on 7 October includes an exhibition tour.
SEVEN opened SEVEN ABHA and SEVEN TABUK in August, the first two of its 14 entertainment destinations. The booth also presents SEVEN's broader approach to developing entertainment experiences for communities across Saudi Arabia.
Essam Aljubair, Chief Operating Officer at SEVEN, said: “The Eastern Province is an important part of SEVEN's plans to bring entertainment closer to communities across Saudi Arabia. Furas Al Sharqiya is the right platform to participate in showcasing the region's growth as we continue to build destinations that support quality of life and Saudi Vision 2030.’’
-ENDS-
With two of its 14 destinations already open, Saudi Arabia’s flagship entertainment development joins the two-day showcase of the region's major projects in Dhahran
Dhahran, Saudi Arabia – 7 October 2026: Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN), a wholly owned subsidiary of Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC), is participating in Furas Al Sharqiya, the two-day exhibition at Dhahran Expo, 7 - 8 October 2026, that brings together major development and investment projects from across the Eastern Province. SEVEN's dedicated booth gives visitors an overview of its planned presence in the region and its place within SEVEN's wider portfolio.
Furas Al Sharqiya is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province. Its official opening program on 7 October includes an exhibition tour.
SEVEN opened SEVEN ABHA and SEVEN TABUK in August, the first two of its 14 entertainment destinations. The booth also presents SEVEN's broader approach to developing entertainment experiences for communities across Saudi Arabia.
Essam Aljubair, Chief Operating Officer at SEVEN, said: “The Eastern Province is an important part of SEVEN's plans to bring entertainment closer to communities across Saudi Arabia. Furas Al Sharqiya is the right platform to participate in showcasing the region's growth as we continue to build destinations that support quality of life and Saudi Vision 2030.’’
-ENDS-
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