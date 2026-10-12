President Ilham Aliyev Receives Iran's Minister Of Internal Affairs (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. On October 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Eskandar Momeni.
This was reported by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.
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