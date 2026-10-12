Reporting Of Trading In Tryg Shares By Senior Management
COO Lars Bonde transferred 7,053 Tryg shares at DKK 147.50 for a total amount of DKK 1,040,318 on 12 October 2026.
CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen transferred 3,956 Tryg shares at DKK 147.50 for a total amount of DKK 583,510 on 12 October 2026.
CCO Alexandra Bastkær Winther transferred 2,996 Tryg shares at DKK 147.50 for a total amount of DKK 441,910 on 12 October 2026.
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39_Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
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