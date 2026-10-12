Storagemart Expands Portfolio With Five New Facilities Across Missouri, Kansas, And Florida In Q3 2026
Strategic Growth Across Key Markets
Notable activity during the third quarter included significant growth in the Kansas City market, where StorageMart added four facilities and expanded its already prominent presence to 50 locations across the metro. The company also continued its expansion in South Florida with a newly built, fully climate controlled facility.
"Kansas City has been home to StorageMart for decades, so adding our first third party managed property in this market is a milestone for our team," said Herby Bowman, SVP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management. "Whether an owner is running an established facility or opening a brand-new development, our Third Party Management program gives them the operational platform, marketing strength, and proven systems to maximize property performance from day one."
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Third Party Management – StorageMart
Kansas City Market
On July 29, 2026, StorageMart onboarded a three-property portfolio across the Kansas City MSA under third party management. These locations mark StorageMart's first third party managed facilities in the Kansas City market, bringing a mix of newly built climate controlled storage and established drive-up facilities.
Locations included:
- 4101 NE Port Rd, Lee's Summit, MO 11200 Bradleys Pkwy, Peculiar, MO 3501 Short Rd, Pleasant Hill, MO
Onboarded: July 29, 2026
Net Rentable Square Feet: 249,902
Number of Units: 1,421
Together with the Overland Park acquisition, these additions bring StorageMart's presence to 50 locations within the Kansas City MSA.
Naranja, FL
14310 SW 260th St, Naranja, FL
Onboarded: September 2, 2026
Net Rentable Square Feet: 112,053
Number of Units: 1,094
This newly constructed four-story facility offers climate controlled storage. The property was developed by The Feldman Companies, a prominent name in self storage development and StorageMart's first regional developer partner in the Miami MSA. The facility becomes StorageMart's 14th location in the state of Florida and its third managed location in the state.
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StorageMart Acquisitions
Overland Park, KS
12252 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS
Acquired: August 31, 2026
Net Rentable Square Feet: 79,350
Number of Units: 597
Built in 2023, this three-story facility offers climate controlled storage. The acquisition becomes StorageMart's 8th location in Overland Park and its 19th location in the state of Kansas.
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Combined Totals for Q3 2026 Portfolio Growth
Combined additions for Q3 2026:
- Total Facilities Added: 5 Total Net Rentable Square Feet: 441,305 Total Storage Units: 3,112
About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $10 billion in assets under management, 30 million square feet of storage space, and 370+ facilities worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: .
Third Party Management Contact: Herby Bowman
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