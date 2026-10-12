Hotline Beijing 2 Debuts At 2026 Beijing Forum On Swift Response To Public Complaints

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of October 11, Hotline Beijing 2, a documentary film on the reform of Swift Response to Public Complaints (SRPC) had its premiere screening at the 2026 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints.

Hotline Beijing 2 continues its predecessor's creative approach of neither avoiding nor glossing over anything, along with its documentary style. The entire film is woven from authentic footage and interviews, telling the ongoing story of the further deepening of the SRPC reform from an international perspective and in a more authentic and open tone. Centered on stories that resonate with audiences at home and abroad, the film places Beijing's practice under the common proposition of global urban governance for in-depth observation. Through the exchanges and reflections of experts, scholars, and urban governance practitioners from different countries, it explores how citizens and governments can establish more stable, open, and trustworthy channels of communication, demonstrating the profound value that the 12345 hotline and the SRPC reform bring to urban governance worldwide.

Xu Jieqin, chief director of the film, said that while the first film focused on explaining "what SRPC is," Hotline Beijing 2 hopes to help audiences at home and abroad understand SRPC while further answering: how the SRPC reform, as an innovative and scientific urban governance mechanism, has upheld the spirit of reform over more than seven years of practice, continuously identifying and responding to problems, and steadily improving itself; and, in the current global context, what kind of solutions it offers to the common problems facing urban governance worldwide.

The film was created and shot by the core team behind Hotline Beijing from China Central Newsreel and Documentary Film Studio (Group). Filming began in October 2025 and lasted one year, with nearly 500 hours of footage and research and interviews with nearly 100 subjects, covering diverse groups including international political figures, experts and scholars, government departments and grassroots workers, and ordinary citizens. Through long-term follow-up documentation and close-up observation, the film brings abstract institutional practice down to people's real, concrete lives and destinies, translating governance wisdom through a more objective form of expression.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558