Martela Corporation: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, stock exchange release on October 12, 2026, at 16:00 (EEST) Martela Corporation has received a notification on October 12, 2026, referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the voting rights held by Tuija Lindholm's shares in Martela Corporation have decreased below the 5 % flagging threshold. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0,40 0,40 20,698,114 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900385 82,123 0,40 TOTAL 82,123 0,40

Additional information notified by Tuija Lindholm:

On 29 September 2026, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Martela Corporation (the“ Company”) resolved on the combination of the Company's share series (including the related amendment to the Articles of Association and the directed share issue without consideration), and on 30 September 2026, the Company's Board of Directors, based on the authorisation granted by the General Meeting, resolved on a directed share issue against consideration. In connection with the combination of the share series, the Company's previous series K shares were converted into shares of the Company's sole series of shares at a ratio of 1:1. At the same time, 151,195 new shares issued in the directed share issue without consideration to the holders of series K shares, and 15,907,707 new shares issued in the directed share issue against consideration, were entered in the Trade Register. The changes were registered on 12 October 2026, and the total number of shares in the Company increased to 20,698,114 shares. This flagging notification relates to the dilution of voting rights resulting from the arrangement, which caused the proportion of votes carried by the shares to fall below the 5% flagging threshold.

MARTELA CORPORATION

For more information, please contact:

Henri Berg, CFO, tel +358 40 836 5464

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Nasdaq Helsinki

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Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.