Martela Corporation: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, stock exchange release on October 12, 2026, at 16:00 (EEST) Martela Corporation has received a notification on October 12, 2026, referred to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act. According to the notification, the combined shareholding of Paul Savolainen and SVP-Invest Oy, controlled by Paul Savolainen, in Martela Corporation has crossed the 5 % flagging threshold. Total positions of person subject to the notification obligation:

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5,37 5,37 20,698,114 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009900385 555,556 555,556 2,68 2,68 TOTAL 1,111,112 5,37

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both Paul Savolainen 2,68 555,556 SVP-Invest Oy 2,68 555,556

MARTELA CORPORATION

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Henri Berg, CFO, tel +358 40 836 5464

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Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.