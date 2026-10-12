Martela Corporation: Notification Of Change In Holdings According To Chapter 9, Section 10 Of The Securities Market Act
|% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A)
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B)
|Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|Total number of shares and voting rights of the issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|5,37
|5,37
|20,698,114
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
|A: Shares and voting rights
|Class/type of shares
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|Direct (SMA 9:5)
|Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|FI0009900385
|555,556
|555,556
|2,68
|2,68
|TOTAL
|1,111,112
|5,37
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:
|Name
|% of shares and voting rights
|% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
|Total of both
|Paul Savolainen
|2,68
|555,556
|SVP-Invest Oy
|2,68
|555,556
MARTELA CORPORATION
For more information, please contact:
Henri Berg, CFO, tel +358 40 836 5464
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main news media
Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.
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