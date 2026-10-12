C3is Inc. Announces Attractive Voyage Charter Contract For Its Aframax Tanker, Delivery Of The Second MR Product Tanker And Robust NAV/Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3is Inc. (Nasdaq: CISS) (the“Company”), a ship-owning company providing drybulk, crude oil and petroleum products seaborne transportation services, announced today that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a new Voyage Charter contract for its Aframax tanker, the Afrapearl II.

The gross charter rate is US$175,000 per day on a round voyage basis, for a period of 25 days.

The Afrapearl II is a 115,804 DWT Aframax Oil Tanker, built in 2010.

In addition, the Company took delivery of its second MR Product Tanker in Q3, 2026, thus expanding the fleet in the tanker sector and bringing the total fleet capacity to 311,431 DWT.

Furthermore, C3is reported that the NAV/Share, fully diluted, is estimated at $11.73 *.

*The estimated NAV represents a snapshot in time, will likely change, and does not represent the amount a stockholder would receive now or in the future for such holder's shares of the Company's common stock. This NAV is based on a number of assumptions, estimates and data that are inherently imprecise and susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Net Asset Value Calculation methodologies may vary across industries and companies.

ABOUT C3IS INC.

C3is Inc. is a ship-owning company providing drybulk, crude oil and petroleum products seaborne transportation services. The Company owns six vessels, comprising three Handysize dry bulk carriers with a total capacity of 97,664 deadweight tons (dwt), an Aframax oil tanker with a cargo carrying capacity of 115,804 dwt and two product tankers with a total cargo carrying capacity of 97,963 dwt, resulting in a fleet total capacity of 311,431 dwt.

C3is Inc.'s shares of common stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbol“CISS”.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance including statements relating to the gross revenue to be generated by our Aframax tanker, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although C3is Inc. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, C3is Inc. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs or other protectionist measures imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in C3is Inc.'s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to fund the purchase price for our two product tankers, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions and the conflict in the Middle East, potential disruption of shipping routes due to ongoing attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and the effective closure of the Persian Gulf, including the Strait of Hormuz, due to the conflict between Iran and the U.S. and Israel, accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by C3is INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Nina Pyndiah

Chief Financial Officer

C3is INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail:...