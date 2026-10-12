Anewhealth And Intuscare Announce Advanced, Bidirectional Integration To Simplify Medication Management For PACE Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integration of AnewHealth's EireneRx® and IntusCare's CareHub EMR, two platforms purpose-built for PACE, will connect participant and medication information to help create a more seamless experience for PACE care teams.

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnewHealth, a national provider of advanced pharmacy solutions for people with complex medical needs, and IntusCare, the end to end, PACE-native technology ecosystem provider, today unveiled a new integration between AnewHealth's EireneRx® cloud-based medication management and e-prescribing platform and IntusCare's CareHub EMR at the 2026 National PACE Association Annual Conference.

By bringing participant and medication information together across the two platforms, AnewHealth and IntusCare are creating a more connected approach to participant care. The collaboration reflects both organizations' commitment to developing technology specifically for PACE and reducing administrative burden for interdisciplinary care teams. EireneRx is the only bidirectional pharmacy integration for CareHub. The organizations will introduce the integration through a phased, partner-led rollout beginning with select shared programs and expanding based on organizational readiness and interest.

Built for What Matters Most to PACE Care Teams

Through the advanced integration, participant and medication information from EireneRx and CareHub come together in near real time, reducing manual updates and giving care teams a more complete, aligned medication profile to support informed, coordinated care.

“PACE has always required technology designed around a fundamentally different model of care. We built our pharmacy technology specifically for that model, and our responsibility is to keep evolving it as PACE evolves,” said Brian Adams, President & CEO of AnewHealth.“Connecting EireneRx with CareHub is part of a broader investment in making pharmacy, clinical intelligence and the systems PACE teams use every day work together more seamlessly.”

CareHub is one component of IntusCare's ecosystem of purpose-built tools for care coordination and improved participant outcomes.

“The IntusCare ecosystem is built on one principle: the technology in a PACE organization should be as integrated as the interdisciplinary team it supports,” said Robbie Felton, Founder and CEO of IntusCare.“It's what our customers expect from us. Connecting CareHub with EireneRx applies this principle in pharmacy, with a partner that shares our commitment to PACE.”

Built to Grow Alongside PACE

AnewHealth and IntusCare will work with each organization to fit the integration into its existing workflows and will continue to refine it with input from shared PACE partners.

“PACE teams need timely medication information that supports coordinated care,” said Sarah Haines, Vice President, PACE Market Lead at AnewHealth.“This integration is designed to reduce manual updates and help our pharmacists and care teams work from a more consistent view of each participant's medications, allowing more time to focus on their care.”

The CareHub connection also builds on both organizations' broader investments in technology built specifically for PACE, advancing a more connected approach to pharmacy and care management within the systems PACE organizations rely on every day. Together, AnewHealth and IntusCare are helping create greater visibility and a more coordinated view of participant care across the care team.

Continuing the Conversation

As AnewHealth and IntusCare continue to advance this work across PACE, leaders and clinicians from both organizations will present at the 2026 National PACE Association Annual Conference, October 11 to 14 in Denver.

Attendees can connect with both AnewHealth and IntusCare throughout the conference to learn more about the integration and the broader role of connected pharmacy and care management technology in supporting PACE teams. AnewHealth team members will be available at booth #85, with IntusCare at booth #78.

To learn more, visit anewhealthrx.com and intuscare.com.

About AnewHealth

AnewHealth is a national provider of advanced pharmacy solutions that improve health outcomes for people with complex medical needs. With solutions purpose-built for PACE, AnewHealth combines clinical pharmacy services, medication management technology, pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, and consulting to help PACE organizations improve participant outcomes, reduce medication risk, simplify care delivery, and strengthen financial performance. Visit anewhealthrx.com to learn more.

About IntusCare

‍IntusCare is the only end-to-end ecosystem built specifically to help PACE programs deliver exceptional care, strengthen financial performance, and stay compliant. IntusCare replaces outdated technology and manual workarounds with purpose-built tools for care coordination, risk adjustment, population health, and utilization management. Visit our website to learn more at intuscare.com.

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