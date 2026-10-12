Cearvol's Dynamic Duo Wins Big At The 2026 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol proudly announced today that its two breakthrough devices, Cearvol Liberte and Cearvol Wave, have been recognized in the 7th annual Hearing Technology Innovator AwardsTM.

Presented by Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM), the annual awards program recognizes outstanding innovation and achievement across the hearing industry. The 2026 program drew submissions from companies around the world, spanning eight categories and representing a broad range of technologies and services designed to advance hearing and hearing care.

Since its launch in 2020, the Hearing Technology Innovator Awards have also helped support organizations working to improve hearing health and access to care. Through the program, more than $40,000 has been contributed to hearing-related charities, including the Hearing Health Foundation, SoundWrx, Hearing Loss Association of America, Stop The Ring, and the Joyful Life Cochlear Implant Fund.

Introducing Cearvol Liberte: Zero-Fatigue, Stigma-Free Open-Ear Freedom

The Cearvol Liberte represents the pinnacle of discreet, ultra-lightweight hearing technology designed for individuals seeking absolute comfort and lifestyle freedom. Specifically engineered for mild-to-moderate hearing loss, the Liberte features a feather-light, open-ear form factor that bypasses ear-canal occlusion to eliminate wearing fatigue. Driven by a proprietary dual-microphone array and real-time AI voice isolation, the device automatically suppresses background clutter to dramatically enhance dialogue in noisy social environments. Complete with seamless dual-device Bluetooth streaming and intuitive app customization, Cearvol Liberte masterfully blends audiological precision with everyday comfort, offering a stylish, stigma-free alternative that empowers users to live and communicate without compromise.









Introducing Cearvol Wave: Shattering Complexity with Smart Touchscreen Innovation

Cearvol Wave bridges advanced audiological science with intuitive consumer technology to shatter the barriers of complexity found in traditional hearing aids. Wave's core innovation is its smart touchscreen charging case, which liberates users from smartphone dependency by enabling direct control over volume and environmental presets. Driven by Cearvol's proprietary NeuroFlow AI 2.0 processing, the device delivers up to 40dB of clinical gain for exceptional speech clarity. Crucially, the case doubles as a 10-meter remote microphone to capture distant voices and features a unique 3.5mm AUX-IN port for lag-free streaming from legacy televisions. Seamlessly transitioning between an assistive medical device and premium studio-class earbuds, Wave redefines how the modern user engages with the world.

“The Innovator Awards recognize technologies and solutions that are advancing what's possible in hearing care,” said Dr. Robert Traynor, member of the 2026 Hearing Technology Innovator Awards judging panel.“This year's winners reflect the creativity and technical progress taking place across the industry, with innovations designed to address real-world needs for both hearing professionals and the people they serve.”









A Message from Cearvol's Leadership