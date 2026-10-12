Canadiansme Small Business Summit 2026: Beyond AI - Building Intelligent, Resilient, And Human-Centred Canadian Smes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canada's entrepreneurs, business leaders and innovators gather in Toronto on October 13, 2026, for a full day of practical insights, technology, growth strategies and networking

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to announce the upcoming CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026, taking place on October 13, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Level 100.

Presented by Amazon Business, the 2026 Summit will bring together entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized business leaders, technology experts, industry executives and solution providers for a full day of keynote presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, live demonstrations, exhibits and networking.

Taking place during Small Business Month, the Summit will celebrate the entrepreneurs and small business leaders who help drive Canada's economy forward. The Summit will also feature two giveaways: a CanadianSME marketing services package valued at approximately $5,000, exclusively for participating exhibitors and sponsors, in partnership with Brooke Dean of Raymond James Ltd., and an iPad giveaway for attendees, provided by Aaura Softwares.

This year's theme, “Beyond AI: Building Intelligent, Resilient, and Human-Centred Canadian SMEs,” reflects the next stage of digital transformation for Canada's small and medium-sized businesses. Rather than focusing simply on adopting artificial intelligence, the Summit will explore how businesses can turn technology into measurable outcomes, strengthen their organizations, manage uncertainty and continue building meaningful relationships with customers and employees.

As Canadian SMEs navigate rapid technological change, shifting customer expectations, economic uncertainty and increasing competition, the Summit is designed to deliver practical strategies that business owners can take back to their organizations and put into action.

“We are entering a new phase where the conversation is no longer simply about whether small businesses should use AI, but how they can use technology intelligently while continuing to build resilient, trusted and human-centred organizations,” said SK Uddin, Founder of CanadianSME.“The Small Business Summit brings together leaders, experts and entrepreneurs who can help Canadian SMEs turn innovation into practical business results, meaningful connections and sustainable growth.”

The day will be hosted by Dr. Natasha Bridgmohan, Founder and President of The BridgGroup of Companies (TBGOC), alongside CanadianSME Founder SK Uddin for the opening welcome remarks.

What to Expect at the CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026

The October 13 program features keynotes, expert panels, workshops and demonstration sessions covering artificial intelligence, business resilience, digital infrastructure, e-commerce, workforce development, marketing, financial management, cybersecurity, succession planning and operational growth.

Attendees can also enter two giveaways: a $5,000 CanadianSME marketing services prize for our exhibitors and sponsors, in partnership with Brooke Dean of Raymond James Ltd., and an iPad provided by Aura Softwares to general attendees.

Featured Keynote Presentations

The Summit will feature an extensive lineup of business leaders and industry experts sharing actionable insights for Canadian entrepreneurs.

Featured presentations include:



Do More with Less: How Small Businesses Buy, Work and Grow Smarter - presented by Larry Gibson, Head of Sales, SMB, North America at Amazon Business, exploring how small businesses can operate more efficiently and make smarter purchasing and growth decisions.

How to Reduce Cart Abandonment and Recover Lost Revenue - presented by Paul Gaspar, Director, Small Business at UPS Canada, offering practical ways for e-commerce businesses to simplify checkout experiences, reduce customer friction and improve conversions.

Beyond AI: What It Takes for Small Business Success - presented by Mohamed Basma, GM, Small Business Services at ADP Canada, exploring the role of resilience, people, courage, technology and leadership in driving small business success.

Building a Business Worth Buying - presented by Max Beairsto, President of EVCOR, examining how entrepreneurs can reduce owner dependence and create stronger, more transferable businesses.

Powering What's Next: Reclaiming Time in the AI Era - presented by Everett Moseley, Director, Data Engineering and Artificial Intelligence at Bell, focusing on how SMEs can use technology to improve productivity, strengthen customer relationships and prepare for future growth.

From AI Adoption to AI Readiness: The Skills SMEs Need Now - presented by Mohamed Elmi, Executive Director, Diversity Institute at Toronto Metropolitan University, exploring the skills, training and organizational capabilities required to move from experimenting with AI to effectively integrating it into business operations.

How Canadian SMEs Build Resilient, Customer-Centered Growth Engines - presented by Dr. Khatereh Pourasadollahi, Vice President of Marketing at Amur Financial Group, exploring AI integration, omnichannel visibility and trust as foundations for sustainable growth.

Is Your Business Worth What You Think? - presented by Karl E. Sigerist, Jr., author of Selling Your Canadian Business, examining succession planning, owner dependence and the factors that can influence business value. Turning Connections into Revenue - presented by Dr. Natasha Bridgmohan, President of The BridgGroup of Companies (TBGOC), exploring strategic networking, relationship building and how businesses can turn meaningful connections into revenue-generating opportunities.



Fireside Chat

Resilience Matters: Leadership Lessons on Growth, Change and Adaptability - presented by Jessica Tan, Executive Vice-President and President, Sun Life Canada, exploring resilient leadership, navigating change, adapting to uncertainty and the strategies that help businesses sustain growth in an evolving landscape.



Fireside Chat

The AI Breakdown: Where Opportunity Meets Friction - presented by Varun K Sirohi, Vice President, IFG, and Kree Govender, Director SMB Sales Canada, Microsoft, exploring AI-driven opportunities, adoption challenges and practical strategies to help small businesses overcome barriers, improve efficiency and accelerate growth.



Expert Panel Discussions

The Summit's conference stage will feature in-depth conversations focused on moving Canadian SMEs from ideas and experimentation toward practical implementation and measurable results.

From Potential to Practice: Helping Canadian SMEs Put AI to Work

Hosted by Sage, this panel will bring together perspectives from business, government and Canada's SME ecosystem to examine where businesses are seeing value from artificial intelligence, the barriers that continue to slow adoption and the resources available to help SMEs successfully integrate AI into their everyday operations.

The discussion will feature representatives from Sage Canada, the Government of Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Serruya Private Equity.

From AI Adoption to Real ROI: Turning Technology into Measurable Growth

This discussion will explore how SMEs can move beyond experimenting with AI and begin measuring its impact on revenue, productivity and cost savings.

Business and technology leaders from UPPL, Anchoria, Delvinia, Verifran and FreshBooks will discuss AI integration, workflow transformation, return on investment and how organizations can avoid technology overload.

Building the Digital Backbone: Cloud, Automation, Cybersecurity & Data for Future-Ready SMEs

Experts will explore how SMEs can connect cloud infrastructure, automation, cybersecurity and data-driven decision-making into a stronger digital foundation.

The session will bring together perspectives from Sheridan's Centre for Applied AI, Powerpay, Fortinet and Peloton Technologies to help businesses understand how to create secure, scalable and connected technology ecosystems.

Building Resilient Businesses: Navigating Uncertainty in a Tech-Driven Economy

As businesses face economic shifts, technological disruption and global competition, this panel will focus on diversification, risk management, data-driven agility and resilient business models.

The discussion will feature leaders from Startup Clarity, MacMillan Consulting, Richardson Wealth, TD Insurance and Employment Hero Canada.

Interactive Workshops and Masterclasses

The Summit will also offer hands-on learning experiences focused on turning ideas into practical action.

Featured workshops include:



Agentic Data: Answering KPI Questions with AI & MCP - led by Shree Neve, VP of Operations, North America at ClicData

Masterclass: How to Build and Deploy AI Apps and Agents Across Your Organization - led by Pascal Hamel, Vice-President, Artificial Intelligence at Mirego

From Prompt to Payoff: How to Implement an AI Workflow That Delivers Real Value in Five Days - led by Dan Wright, Co-Founder of Anchoria

Spend Smarter: Unlocking Premium Advertising for Any Budget - led by Hilary Whyte, Director, Local Sales English Canada at Bell Media Your Workload Isn't Just Your To-Do List: Practical Tools to Manage Workload and Thought Load - led by Parm Chohan, Founder of Conquer Leadership Inc.



Together, these workshops will give SME leaders practical frameworks for using AI, strengthening their data foundations, improving marketing performance and managing the increasing complexity of business leadership.

Live Demonstrations on the Exhibitor Floor

The Summit's Demo Stage will give attendees an opportunity to see business solutions and strategies in action.

Topics will include financial management for entrepreneurs, AI-powered business agents, responsible decision-making in the age of AI, payroll simplification, City of Toronto small business support programs, human resources, inclusive employment, online business discovery through Google and AI, and sustainability credentials for SMEs.

Featured organizations and presenters include SU Consulting, Netxeno Solutions, Cabinet OECONOMIA, ADP Canada, Spark Centre, the City of Toronto, LD Human Resources, Youth Employment Services, IRefer Club, Public Services and Procurement Canada and Greenmark Environmental Inc.

Networking and Business Mixer

Following the day's conference programming, attendees will be invited to take part in the Business Mixer from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Sponsored by Ingram Micro and Microsoft, the mixer will provide entrepreneurs, speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and business professionals with an opportunity to continue conversations from throughout the day, build new relationships and explore potential partnerships within Canada's SME community.

Sponsors & Partners Supporting the CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026 is made possible with the support of organizations committed to helping Canadian entrepreneurs innovate, compete and grow.



Amazon Business - Presenting Partner

ADP - Diamond Partner

Sage - Gold Partner

UPS - Shipping Partner

Bell Canada - Keynote Sponsor

Toronto Metropolitan University - Keynote Sponsor

EVCOR - Keynote Sponsor

Dell Technologies - Silver Partner

Scotiabank - Silver Partner

BDC - Lanyard Sponsor

Mirego - Bronze Sponsor

Road to EV - Delegate Bag Sponsor

Ingram Micro and Microsoft - Business Mixer Sponsor Sun Life - Conference App Sponsor

Together, these partners are helping CanadianSME create a platform where entrepreneurs can discover new technologies, gain practical business knowledge, connect with industry experts and build relationships that support long-term growth.

Why Attend the CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026

Attendees will have the opportunity to:



Discover practical ways to move from AI experimentation to real business results

Learn how to build stronger and more resilient organizations

Explore emerging technologies, automation, cybersecurity and data solutions

Gain insights into marketing, finance, workforce management and succession planning

Attend hands-on workshops and live demonstrations

Meet exhibitors offering products, services and solutions for Canadian SMEs

Connect with entrepreneurs, business leaders, experts and potential partners Build valuable relationships during the Summit's dedicated Business Mixer

The CanadianSME Small Business Summit 2026 is designed for entrepreneurs, startups, small and medium-sized business owners, executives, professionals and business leaders looking to strengthen their organizations and remain competitive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Event Details

Date: October 13, 2026

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Level 100

Address: 255 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario

Media Contact

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

...

416-655-0205 | 647-668-5785

About CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is Canada's premier publication dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses through educational resources, business insights, strategic events and networking opportunities. Through its media platforms, conferences and initiatives, CanadianSME connects entrepreneurs with the knowledge, tools, technologies and relationships they need to grow and succeed in Canada's evolving business landscape.