Astera Labs Unveils Orion: A Compute-Agnostic Rack-Scale Architecture For Token-Efficient AI Factories

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why do neoclouds and enterprises need flexibility to use different accelerators?

A: Inference workloads can run efficiently across a range of accelerators, but the newest, high-end accelerator capacity is often the hardest for neoclouds and enterprises to secure or afford. AI inference cloud providers want to mix and match compute so they can consistently deliver competitive tokens per dollar, regardless of which accelerator is easiest to secure at a given time.

Q: Who are the target customer segments for these reference designs?

A: Orion is designed primarily for neoclouds and enterprises building AI inference capacity who need a fast, cost-effective way to scale inference infrastructure.

Q: What differentiates Orion from existing solutions?

A: Orion stands apart on four fronts: 1/ it is compute-agnostic, so customers can pick the best CPU or GPU, based on availability, lead time, cost, target applications, or workloads; 2/ Orion helps shorten time to market with production-grade ODM/OEM partners; 3/ the optimized connectivity and composable infrastructure are designed to deliver efficient AI inference performance and boost tokens-per-second; and 4/ its standards-based interconnect gives customers greater supply chain flexibility and scalable PCIe solutions.

Q: Will Astera Labs be manufacturing these racks?

A: No. Astera Labs designs and validates the Orion reference architecture and its component sub-systems. Complete racks and individual systems are on track to be manufactured, licensed, and sold through OEM and ODM partners.

Q: Describe the customer experience in building and deploying an Orion rack.

A: The experience is designed to be straightforward: a customer selects the accelerators and CPUs it wants to run, pairs them with Orion's COSMOS software stack that is both ready to be deployed and customizable to fit customer's needs. From there, customers work with an Astera Labs OEM or ODM offering Orion-based systems to purchase a complete Orion rack or the individual systems that fit their build. Interested parties may connect with Astera Labs for commercial inquiries.

Q: What components make up the Orion architecture?

A: Orion is delivered as a family of validated systems that can be purchased together as a complete rack or individually: Orion-CT, the compute tray offering modular CPU/GPU/XPU compute-platform options; Orion-FT, the fabric tray connecting compute resources across scale-up and scale-out topologies; Orion-CB, the compute board delivering standards-based electrical connectivity across CPUs, accelerators, switches, memory, NICs, and storage; Orion-LB, the link board extending connectivity across boards, trays, racks, and serviceable cable paths; and Orion-MT, the memory tray expanding cache and data resources for AI systems. All components are managed through Orion-RM, which not only manages the hardware devices and the connectivity, but also controls the fabrics with advanced intelligence features. More detail on each system is available on the Orion Product Page.

Q: Why would a neocloud or enterprise choose Orion over a fully-loaded, single-vendor rack?

A: The highest-performing single-vendor racks deliver excellent performance, but often at a steep capital cost, constrained supply, and with more memory or specialized hardware. These are excellent solutions for specific use cases like high performance computing or semiconductor design, but Orion is purpose-built for enterprise inference economics: it is designed to let inference providers pick accelerators based on cost, availability, and optimized workload, and deploy with significantly lower upfront capex than a fully-loaded single-vendor rack, and move toward outcomes-based, dollar-per-token pricing rather than committing to a single, fixed hardware configuration.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, NVLink Fusion, PCIe®, and UALinkTM semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. The company's custom connectivity solutions business complements its standards-based portfolio, enabling customers to deploy tailored architectures to meet their unique infrastructure requirements. Discover more at .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This communication, including the Frequently Asked Questions, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These include statements about the expected capabilities, performance, scalability, benefits, availability, customer experience, cost savings, customer adoption, commercial success and market opportunity of Astera Labs' Orion rack-scale reference architecture and related systems. They also include statements about the manufacture, licensing, sale and offering of Orion-based racks and systems through OEM and ODM partners, product roadmap plans, pricing models, and market trends and conditions (including a new era of AI inference). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“allows,”“boost,”“can,”“designed to,”“engineered to,”“expected,”“help,”“may,”“move toward,”“on track,”“plans,”“ready to be deployed,”“to be offered,”“will” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. They involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that:



demand for AI inference capacity, compute-agnostic rack-scale architectures and related AI infrastructure does not develop as anticipated;

customers do not adopt Orion, PCIe-based scale-up architectures, UALink or other open interconnects on the expected timelines or at all;

Astera Labs' products do not achieve the expected benefits, including expected performance, interoperability, cost savings or tokens-per-dollar economics, in customer environments;

testing, validation or simulation results are not indicative of real-world performance;

the COSMOS software suite, including COSMOS Rack Manager and COSMOS Fabric Manager, does not deliver the expected management, telemetry, diagnostic or fabric intelligence capabilities across the Orion architecture;

OEM and ODM partners do not manufacture, license, sell or support Orion-based racks and systems on expected timelines, including availability beginning in Q1 2027, or at all;

customer evaluations, commercial inquiries, demonstrations or ecosystem collaborations do not result in production deployments or revenue;

Astera Labs and its ecosystem partners are unable to develop, validate, manufacture, deploy or support products and technologies on expected timelines or at expected cost;

third-party accelerators, CPUs, memory or other components are not available on expected timelines or at expected cost;

technology, customer requirements, pricing models, competitive offerings or industry standards change;

supply chain constraints or disruptions occur;

litigation or disputes arise relating to Astera Labs' products or technologies;

global economic, political and industry conditions, including those affecting the semiconductor and AI infrastructure markets, change;

regulatory developments or international conflicts occur; and the other risks and uncertainties described in Astera Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission materialize.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Astera Labs undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Peter Lo

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