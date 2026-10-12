Forterra Debuts OASIS-Onelink, An Open Communication Architecture Built To Connect Autonomous Military Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Part of Forterra's OASIS platform, OneLink is already integrating unmanned systems for the U.S. Army's Joint Readiness Training Center.

CLARKSBURG, Md., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oct. 12, 2026 - Forterra, the leader in autonomous mission systems, today launched OASIS-OneLink (OneLink), its open mission integration platform that brings autonomous vehicles and mission tools together into a single operator interface without locking mission data behind a pay-to-play application.



Every new autonomous system can bring its own dashboard and workflow, adding another operational layer that the end user must manage. OneLink solves this fragmentation problem by easily integrating and working alongside existing command and control tools rather than replacing them. Built on Forterra's open interface system and integration framework, OASIS-Fabric (Fabric) and OneLink allow mission owners to combine platforms, payloads, and applications from different vendors and add or swap capabilities, even mid-mission, without requiring custom engineering work.



"Requiring operators to start an integration process from scratch every time a new system is introduced is both inefficient and burdensome for the end user,” said Forterra Head of Growth, Sustainment and Shaping Operations Phil Cotter.“OneLink gives operators one place from which to monitor and command, and it's designed to grow and adapt as mission requirements change."



OneLink's native desktop applications also support offline operations so mission information is preserved, making it especially helpful in contested environments where connectivity can't be assumed.



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The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.



To learn more about OneLink, OASIS and Forterra's other mission solutions, visit .

About Forterra

Forterra is the autonomy backbone for distributed, mission-aware, resilient military operations in contested environments. Building the foundational autonomy platforms that coordinate weapons, sensors, and users through distributed mobility, compute, and communications, anywhere, under fire, without risking human life, Forterra empowers its customers to deploy autonomy as a force multiplier, extending reach, readiness, survivability, and effectiveness across the battlespace and industrial applications. Forterra is headquartered in Clarksburg, Md., with offices in Arlington, Va., Winter Park, Fla., Ketchum, Id., and Palo Alto, Calif. To learn more, go to forterra.com.

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