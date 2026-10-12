Gordon Brothers Appoints Berta Escudero As Senior Managing Director, International Retail

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned retail executive to lead expansion across key international growth markets and build out Retail Advisory Services platform globally

Boston, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, today announced the appointment of Berta Escudero as Senior Managing Director, International Retail.

In this expanded leadership role, Escudero will lead and originate retail engagements across key international growth markets, including Latin America, with a particular focus on Mexico and South America, and select Asia-Pacific countries, while continuing to oversee the firm's retail business in Spain and Portugal.

Escudero also will be responsible for building and scaling the Gordon Brothers' Retail Advisory Services across international markets and will work closely with retail leaders and client coverage teams globally to identify growth opportunities, deepen collaboration and deliver the full breadth of Gordon Brothers' solutions to clients.

Since joining Gordon Brothers in 2019, Escudero has played a key role in growing the firm's retail platform, building trusted client relationships and leading complex engagements across multiple markets and sectors. Her ability to navigate cross-border transactions and operational complexities has helped drive successful outcomes for clients throughout Europe and beyond.

"Berta has been instrumental in the growth of our international retail business and has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision and a deep understanding of our clients' needs," said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers. "Her ability to build trusted relationships, connect teams across regions and execute complex assignments makes her uniquely positioned to lead our next phase of international retail growth. We are confident she will continue to strengthen our market position and expand our capabilities in key growth regions."

Escudero brings extensive experience across a broad range of retail sectors and geographies. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an ability to unite teams, navigate cultural and regulatory complexities and identify opportunities that help retailers and stakeholders maximize value.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role at a time when retailers around the world are facing both significant challenges and new opportunities," said Escudero. "Gordon Brothers has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative, results-driven solutions for retailers around the world, and I look forward to working with our teams globally to expand our international retail platform, grow our advisory services and help clients achieve their strategic objectives."

Escudero's appointment underscores Gordon Brothers' commitment to investing in talent, expanding its international retail platform and delivering the collaboration, expertise and client focus that differentiates Gordon Brothers in the marketplace.

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.



CONTACT: Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers 16174226599...