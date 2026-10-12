James Avery Brings Bows, Pearls And Colorful Charms This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New holiday styles pair returning Designs From Our ArchivesTM designs with pearls, gemstones and festive enamel

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is leaning into color, shine, and a little nostalgia for the holiday season. The new collection mixes pearls, gemstone color, bows and festive enamel with returning favorites from the archives, creating pieces designed for party dressing, everyday stacking and gift lists alike.

This season's assortment brings together polished classics and playful details across rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets and charms. Highlights include the Elegant Pearl Knot styles, Twisted Wire Huggie Earrings, Gemstone Tiara Rings, the Dainty Bows Ring and new Agarita designs inspired by a James Avery archival favorite. Guests can get into the holiday spirit with the new Enamel Peppermint Charm in red and white or green and white designs.

“Holiday jewelry can be playful, polished and personal all at once,” said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer, James Avery.“This collection brings together color, texture and familiar James Avery designs in ways that feel fresh and easy to wear. Whether someone is adding to their own stack or shopping for a gift, there are plenty of pieces that can stay in rotation long after the holidays.”

For jewelry lovers drawn to a vintage find, James Avery has reached into its archive to bring back the Original Lovers' Knot Hinged Bracelet and Bold Original Lovers' Knot Ring as part of Designs From Our ArchivesTM. First introduced in 1988, the sculptural knot designs return stamped with 2026 to commemorate their comeback. New additions, including the Original Lovers' Knot Collar Necklace and Original Lovers' Knot French Clips, expand the look into a coordinated collection.

Another archival favorite is influencing the season's Western-inspired jewelry. The Agarita Ear Posts, originally introduced in 1991, return from the archives and inspired two new designs: the Agarita Chevron Cuff Bracelet and Agarita Boot Pendant. Inspired by the agarita plant native to Texas, the floral motif gives the collection a subtle nod to the brand's Hill Country roots.

Pearls and bows add a polished touch for the party season. The Elegant Pearl Knot Pendant and Elegant Pearl Knot Ring pair freshwater cultured pearls with a sterling silver knot, while the Dainty Bows Ring wraps a row of small bows around the finger. Each is designed to work just as easily with an everyday jewelry stack as it does with a dressed-up holiday look.

For a little more color, the Gemstone Tiara Ring features three prong-set gemstones in a tiara-shaped sterling silver band and comes in pink, purple, green and white options. Twisted Wire Huggie Earrings, available in sterling silver and 14K gold in two sizes, bring texture to an ear stack and reference twisted details found throughout James Avery's design history.

From pearl accents and colorful gemstones to bows and collectible charms, the holiday assortment offers plenty of ways to dress up a jewelry stack, refresh an everyday look or find something new for someone on the list.

The James Avery holiday collection will be available at JamesAvery.com and James Avery stores beginning Oct. 12.

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ABOUT JAMES AVERY

James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company offering finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 140 James Avery stores in seven states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, at 284 Dillard's and Von Maur locations across 36 states, Dillards.com, and VonMaur.com.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok and YouTube for new releases, trends and behind the scenes.

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CONTACT: Meagan Byrne James Avery (914) 374-2662...