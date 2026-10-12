Digital Web Solutions Launches Generative Engine Optimization Services Across Its Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As buyers move from search bars to chatbots and LLMs, marketing agency DWS helps brands get chosen by AI

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Web Solutions (DWS) today launched its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services across its offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The service helps businesses appear in the answers that ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Copilot give when asked for recommendations.

A growing share of online search queries now end without a click, and people increasingly ask an AI assistant for a shortlist instead of scanning SERPs. In early 2026, 68% of US Google searches ended without a click, up from about 60% in 2024. A brand can rank first on Google and still go unnamed in AI answers. As DWS puts it, SEO gets you seen; GEO gets you chosen.

GEO works on the inputs these systems read. DWS researches the conversational questions buyers actually ask and structures content so AI models can quote it. The team also implements schema and structured data to make a company's information machine-readable. Every engagement includes monitoring, so clients can see when AI names them.

DWS has run GEO for its own clients for the past 18 months and refined the approach as the search environment has changed. The gains have held across accounts, with average citations increasing by 25%, mentions by 30%, and share of voice by 12%.







The service sits on top of the SEO services, so the same content earns rankings on Google and citations in AI answers. The team covers ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Copilot. Full details are on the company's GEO Services page.

"Our clients spent years earning the top spot on Google. Now a customer asks ChatGPT the same question and never sees that page," said Dawood Bukhari, CEO of Digital Web Solutions. "GEO fixes this problem. We make sure the AI knows who you are and has a reason to name you."

The GEO services are now available to clients in all four markets. Read more here.

About Digital Web Solutions

Digital Web Solutions is a digital marketing agency founded by Vaibhav Kakkar in 2005, specializing in SEO, link building, digital PR, content services, and now GEO across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Media Contact:

Dawood Bukhari

+1-561-531-5636



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at