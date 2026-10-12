Pax8 Research Finds Small Businesses Are Building AI Faster Than They Can Govern It

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-thirds of AI-engaged SMBs have built solutions now in use, while 35% discovered unapproved tools, workflows, or agents running in their operations

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today released the Q3 2026 Pax8 SMB AI Pulse Report, the third edition of its quarterly research series and its first to survey small businesses across both the United States and Europe. The findings reveal that small businesses are no longer just using AI tools, they are building them:



Two-thirds of AI-engaged SMBs have developed one or more AI solutions now in regular use.

Governance has not kept pace: 35% found AI running without approval in the past six months. Formal, documented review of internally built AI tops out at 45% across all markets surveyed.



“SMBs are moving from using AI tools to building AI into the way their businesses operate,” said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8.“The opportunity is significant, but so are the new demands around governance, security, cost, and accountability. These findings reinforce why SMBs need trusted partners who can help them manage agents, workflows, data, and tools as a connected intelligence layer – and why the channel's role will only become more essential.”

The report indicates that SMBs are moving faster and building more intelligently than the market assumed, but management over this evolution has not kept pace. The new research suggests that there is a growing role for technology partners that can help SMBs inventory, secure, govern and manage the economics of the AI they are now building.

Small Businesses Are No Longer Just Using AI, They Are Building It

Surveying 1,150 small business leaders across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden, the report found that 67% of AI-engaged businesses have built one or more AI solutions now in regular use, and another 19% are prototyping. Only 13% rely exclusively on off-the-shelf tools. The pressure to build and implement AI is real; 66% of SMBs say their business will not remain competitive without it in the next three years, and 65% say they need to move immediately or within six months.

Among those building:



52% are developing automated workflows that connect AI to other business systems

46% are building or testing AI agents that complete multi-step tasks on their own 39% have built custom integrations using an AI provider's API



A business that deploys an agent or connects AI to its finance system takes on work that used to belong to software vendors: maintaining what it built, securing it and paying for the compute it consumes.

One in Three AI-engaged Small Businesses Found AI Running That Nobody Had Approved

35% of AI-engaged businesses discovered shadow AI, meaning tools, workflows or agents operating without official approval, in the past six months alone. Formal, documented review of internally built AI ranges from 23% in the United Kingdom to 45% in Sweden. In the United States, where 81% of AI-engaged businesses have built solutions now in use, 36% of builders have formal, documented review and another 41% rely on consistent but undocumented review.

Nearly Half of Small Businesses That Paid for AI Were Surprised by the Bill

Among businesses that paid for AI in the past year, 49% received at least one bill or usage charge higher than they expected. The figure rises to 57% in the United States and 65% in Sweden. Usage-based charges are proving to be the hardest to forecast, and they grow as businesses build more agents and workflows.

AI Is Saving Time, but Leaders Still Spend Hours Checking AI's Work

69% of AI-engaged businesses say AI has freed up at least some capacity. But 55% of decision-makers personally spend three or more hours per week reviewing, editing or fact-checking AI-generated work, and 7% spend ten hours or more. Trust has a price, too: data security or privacy exposure is the top-cited risk of employee-built AI in every market (30% to 35%), and 70% of SMBs would pay at least 6% more for greater control over how their data is stored and used.

Businesses That Use AI Extensively Are More Likely to Feel Ahead of Competitors in Every Market Surveyed

In all four markets, businesses that use AI extensively are more likely to feel ahead of competitors than those still experimenting, including 63% vs. 40% in the United States and 80% vs. 24% in Sweden. The United States is the only market where fear of falling behind outweighs fear of making costly AI mistakes.

Download the full Q3 2026 Pax8 SMB AI Pulse Report here.

Methodology

The Pax8 SMB AI Pulse is a quarterly survey tracking AI adoption, technology investment, and sentiment among small and midsized business leaders. The Q3 2026 survey was conducted online and fielded to 1,150 business owners, executives, functional leaders, and managers involved in technology decision-making at companies employing between 5 and 499 people in the United States (n=400), United Kingdom (n=350), Germany (n=200), and Sweden (n=200). The nominal margin of error at the 95% confidence level is approximately ±2.9 percentage points for the combined sample, ±4.9 for the United States, ±5.2 for the United Kingdom, ±6.9 for Germany, and ±6.9 for Sweden. Results for smaller subgroups within individual markets should be interpreted as directional. Several questions were asked only of businesses that use, build, or pay for AI. Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding; multi-select questions may exceed 100% by design. Because this edition expands the sample to four markets, results are not directly compared with prior U.S.-only editions.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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