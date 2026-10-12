WCG Launches Activation Intelligence To Help Research Sites Accelerate Study Start-Up And Avoid Downstream Amendments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered solution creates trusted study intelligence by identifying inconsistencies early and delivering information in the format each team needs.

CARY, NC, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the launch of Activation Intelligence, a solution within its broader Study Intelligence Hub. The new AI-powered solution helps research sites and institutions identify inconsistencies across complex study documents and support faster, more efficient study activation.

Study activation requires research teams to navigate information scattered across protocols, contracts, consent forms, investigator brochures, manuals, budgets, and operational documents. When those materials do not align, critical gaps can surface late, driving amendments, renegotiations, missed budget items, and repeated review. Activation Intelligence extracts information once, validates it against source documentation, and makes it reusable across activation workflows. Pharmacy, laboratory, budgeting, and regulatory teams receive information in the formats they already use, helping sites improve consistency and efficiency without disrupting established workflows.

“Activation Intelligence reflects our commitment to applying purpose-built AI to the operational challenges that make clinical research more complex than it needs to be,” said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG.“By giving research teams greater confidence in the information guiding activation, we can help them make better decisions and move studies forward more efficiently.”

Through an intelligent assistant, users can ask complex questions across the full study document set and receive source-verified responses linked directly to supporting documentation. In the first two months of use, early-access customers ran thousands of multi-document queries, saving more than 20 hours of manual review per study activation while maintaining transparency into the source material behind every answer.

"One of the biggest challenges in study activation is that critical information lives in too many places," said Jim Wagner, senior vice president, AI & Product Innovation, Site Enablement, WCG. "Activation Intelligence catches inconsistencies before they become amendments, creates a single source of study truth, and delivers information the way each team needs it. This helps sites improve activation readiness and scale operations with greater confidence."

Activation Intelligence is built on a proven purpose-built AI foundation, co-developed with one of the nation's largest academic medical centers. Within the Study Intelligence Hub, Activation Intelligence advances WCG's broader vision for applying purpose-built AI across study workflows to improve consistency, reduce rework, and keep teams aligned as studies evolve. Learn more about Activation Intelligence at , or see it in action this week at the Global Site Solutions Summit in Orlando, Florida, at booth 801.

About WCG

WCG is the decision infrastructure of clinical research, combining trusted oversight with intelligence that scales judgment and reduces risk across the trial lifecycle. With decades of experience and the industry's deepest dataset powering responsible AI, we help teams make confident decisions that keep trials moving forward for therapies at every stage of development. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Jen Lau, vice president, Communications WCG (571) 296-0444...