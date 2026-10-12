Red Rover Achieves Over 33% Yoy Growth With 15 District Partners Set To Deploy Full Suite Of Capabilities Within Company's K-12 HCM Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fast traction signals demand for connected solutions built for real K-12 workforce management challenges

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Rover, the fastest-growing provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions for K-12 education, today announced 15 K-12 districts nationwide have purchased the full suite of products available in the company's purpose-built modern K-12 HCM platform. The milestone underscores Red Rover's growing momentum as districts across the country look to move beyond multiple outdated systems and fragmented tools in favor of a unified, intuitive platform with connected capabilities built to address the unique workforce and operational complexities K-12 districts face today.

The 15 districts tapping the full benefits of Red Rover's K-12 HCM platform join a rapidly expanding network of more than 2,200 districts nationwide - including 560 new districts added this past year - and representing over 740,000 district employees. With a 99% customer retention rate and a 35% year-over-year increase in new customers, Red Rover continues to demonstrate that its solutions that are built to work together and customer-first approach to K-12 workforce management is resonating deeply with HR leaders and administrators across the country.

“K–12 districts face workforce challenges unlike anything before - teacher shortages, rising administrative burdens, and ongoing staffing and retention pressure - which is a wakeup call that their existing systems can't keep pace with what's needed to run schools,” said Daniel O'Shaughnessey, CEO of Red Rover.“Fifteen district partners have committed to using the full capabilities within our K–12 HCM platform, but they're only part of the story. Every partner matters, and we're rolling out capabilities together at a pace that works for them.”

Districts Bank on Red Rover's K-12 HCM Platform to Modernize Workforce Management

The 15 districts span multiple geographic regions and represent diverse sizes and staffing needs, from large to smaller districts, but all have one thing in common: they're challenged with navigating K-12 district -specific challenges with limited staffing capacity. A sampling of these district partners include: Elizabethtown Independent Schools in Kentucky, Oak Park – River Forest School District 200 in Illinois, Sylvania City School District in Ohio, and Bourbon County Schools in Kentucky.

Each has expanded their commitment to access Red Rover's full end-to-end K–12 HCM platform capabilities, with go-lives and feature rollouts underway across absence management, hiring, time tracking, professional development, and employee records.

“When I took this role five years ago, we had a patchwork of spreadsheets and separate platforms for absence, time, and professional development. Red Rover's K-12 HCM lets us consolidate everything into an integrated, one stop shop to improve efficiency across HR and payroll. As we rolled out additional capabilities, hiring workflows became smoother, with a better user experience for both applicants and hiring managers, and fewer questions from principals because the information was in one place. For example, employee records let us set up user-friendly profiles for approximately 1,000 employees and streamline the hiring handoff with HR and payroll. What stood out most was Red Rover's exceptional customer service, with dedicated implementation support that listened to and acted on our feedback to ensure our district success.” Josh Tyburski, Executive Director of Human Capital, Sylvania Schools.

Over 35% District Growth Cements Red Rover's Position as the Leading K-12 HCM Platform

Red Rover has welcomed 560 new districts in the past year alone, representing 35% Year-over-year growth, and surpassing 2,000 districts now actively using capabilities within the company's K-12 HCM platform. This expanding nationwide footprint reflects the growing recognition among K-12 leaders that purpose-built, intuitive and connected workforce management solutions are no longer a luxury to keep schools running, they are a necessity.

Among the newest districts to partner with Red Rover are: Westview School Corporation in Indiana, Vandalia-Butler City School District in Ohio, and Sweeny Independent School District in Texas.

"Before Red Rover, we ran a mix of systems - PowerSchool for talent and professional learning, and paper for nearly everything else. Onboarding and staff records were largely paper, which was a real hurdle for employees who don't live in our community. Now everything sits on one platform that works together: onboarding, applications, and records all flow through one system, and staff complete forms remotely instead of coming in. A 423-employee district with a two-person HR team feels that difference every day. Ease of use is what sold us. Red Rover is so user-friendly, and the mobile app is something our staff actually use. Support matters too – being able to open a chat and get help right away is a huge advantage for a department our size. We've asked more of our staff, and they've picked it up faster with Red Rover than with any system we've used before." Scott Muntz, Assistant Superintendent, Bourbon County Schools, KY.

Each district's first step was choosing to partner with Red Rover. From there, they're kicking off their rollout by starting with the capabilities that help address their top K–12 workforce management needs – whether through absence management, hiring, time tracking, professional development, or employee records. While each district's journey with Red Rover is unique, their adoption reflects a growing confidence in Red Rover as a long-term workforce management partner - one they can build upon as their needs evolve and their use of the platform expands over time.

"Every district that chooses Red Rover, whether they start with one capability or many, is taking a meaningful step toward modernizing the way they manage their most valuable asset: their people," added O'Shaughnessey. "We are proud to welcome the 560 new district partnerships this year and look forward to growing alongside each of them."

Meet Red Rover at AASPA

Red Rover has a big presence at the American Association of School Personnel Administrators (AASPA) Annual Conference this week, one of the premier gatherings for K-12 HR and personnel leaders nationwide. Visit the Red Rover team to learn firsthand how the company's K-12 HCM platform is helping districts across the country streamline workforce management, improve operational efficiency, and better support the educators who make schools work. Stop by booth #203 to connect with the Red Rover team and see the platform in action.

Learn more about Red Rover's K-12 Modern Human Capital Management platform here.

About Red Rover

Red Rover empowers every classroom with the best educators every day with a modern human capital management platform purpose built for K-12 districts to cultivate thriving school communities. Rooted in the mission to simplify everyday tasks of education professionals, and guided by the belief that schools deserve better, Red Rover's intuitive tools connect data with people-first experiences to drive success across schools and districts.

The Red Rover platform delivers a unified approach to HR and human capital management, connecting the employee lifecycle across absence management, time tracking, hiring, and professional development management. District leaders benefit from real-time visibility, time-saving automation, and workflows tailored to support the actual operations of schools – all within the only fully integrated solution built for K-12. Over 2,000 school districts nationwide are using Red Rover's modern solutions to build thriving communities by supporting the people who make schools work. Ready to come on over? Visit or follow Red Rover on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Lisa Williams

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