Lineos Earns Top Ranking In Dresner Advisory Services 2026 Wisdom Of Crowds® FCCR Market Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent research validates Lineos as a top-ranked platform for financial close, consolidation, and reporting



Lineos ties for first place in the 2026 Wisdom of Crowds® FCCR Market Study, excelling across consolidation, close management, reporting, and architectural capabilities. Organizations continue to struggle with managing multiple currencies, complex intercompany transactions, and maintaining data integrity across systems - challenges where purpose-built FCCR solutions like Lineos outperform generic reporting tools.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lineos, an insightsoftware brand and the platform for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has tied for a first-place ranking in the 2026 Wisdom of Crowds® Financial Consolidation, Close Management and Financial Reporting (FCCR) Market Study, published by Dresner Advisory Services. The independent study, now in its sixth consecutive year, evaluates vendors across consolidation, close management, reporting, and architectural capabilities.

"Earning the top spot in the Dresner FCCR study is validation, but what drives us every day is the problem it solves," said Jennifer Warawa, President, Lineos. "Finance teams are sitting on more data than ever, yet our research shows nearly half don't receive fast insights that support timely decisions. That gap, between data access and decision-readiness, is exactly what Lineos was built to close. This recognition from Dresner validates that we're delivering exactly what finance teams need most."

Why does this ranking from the FCCR Market Study by Dresner matter now?

Eighty-seven percent of respondents in the Dresner study now rate fundamental financial consolidation as "critical" or "very important" (up from 79% in 2025). For finance teams, that means less tolerance for slow closes, manual consolidation work, and numbers they cannot trace back to the source. At the same time, more than 64% of organizations foresee potential value in leveraging agentic AI across real-time consolidation, accelerated financial close, continuous compliance and audit, and risk management. This is especially valuable when Dresner data shows audit trail and control traceability are mandatory features CFOs evaluate. Finance teams are raising their expectations for what these platforms must deliver, and Lineos' top finish validates its ability to meet that demand.

What industry challenges does Dresner highlight?

Organizations continue to struggle with managing multiple currencies, handling complex intercompany transactions, ensuring data accuracy and integrity across different systems, and navigating diverse regulatory and accounting standards across countries. These challenges delay financial close cycles, increase audit risk, and weaken board confidence in reported results. The report makes clear that generic reporting tools lack the specialized functionality to address these demands. Purpose-built FCCR solutions like Lineos eliminate these friction points, enabling faster cycles, and demonstrable audit readiness.

How is Lineos positioned to address FCCR challenges?

Lineos connects the full finance workflow through a unified, AI-powered platform that enables teams to move from chasing numbers and reconciling spreadsheets to shaping strategy. It connects data across planning, forecasting, consolidation, compliance, and reporting while reducing manual effort. Finance leaders can spend less time assembling the close and more time explaining what the numbers mean.

"In a maturing market with tight vendor clustering, clear differentiation comes down to execution across all FCCR requirements," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer, Dresner Advisory Services. "We congratulate Lineos on its first-place finish in this year's study."

insightsoftware launched the Lineos brand on September 16, 2026, bringing together its portfolio of finance software under a single platform built specifically for the Office of the CFO.

Download the full 2026 Wisdom of Crowds® Financial Consolidation, Close Management and Financial Reporting Market Study from Dresner Advisory Services at this link here. To explore how Lineos turns fragmented finance data into the insights that drive action, visit here.

About Lineos

Built on insightsoftware's decades of finance software expertise, Lineos brings finance into focus. It gives teams a single line of sight across the full financial workflow, from budgeting, planning, and reporting through close, consolidation, reconciliation, tax, disclosure, and lease. At every stage, Lineos pulls diverse data from across the business into one place, with powerful AI surfacing the insights that drive action. By freeing finance from spreadsheet forensics and chasing numbers, Lineos enables them to move from reporting the past to shaping what's next, equipped with the tools they need to drive better decisions and unlock breakthrough insight.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for AI, Analytical Data infrastructure, Analytics and Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, ERP, and related areas.

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