Sciens Building Solutions Welcomes The Wilkins Company And Scherer Lock & Supply To Expand Its Northeast Presence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The addition of two Pennsylvania-based companies strengthens Sciens' capabilities across fire, life safety, security, communications, doors and hardware

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) today announced that it has welcomed The Wilkins Company (“Wilkins”) and Scherer Lock & Supply (“Scherer”) to its growing portfolio of fire and life safety companies.

Based in Erie and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, respectively, Wilkins and Scherer together bring a professional team and a broad offering of fire, life safety, security, communications, door manufacturing and door hardware capabilities to Sciens. The partnership expands Sciens' presence across Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Ohio and Western New York and marks the company's fourth Pennsylvania-based acquisition.

Founded in 1981, The Wilkins Company serves healthcare, K-12 education, commercial office, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, government and other markets. The company is an EST and Gamewell/FCI fire alarm dealer and provides fire alarm, integrated security, audiovisual, communications, door manufacturing and hardware solutions. Wilkins is a second-generation family-owned business. Its“starting at the door” approach reflects the breadth of its offering, from doors and hardware to a complete package of fire, life safety, security and communications services.

“We are excited to partner with Sciens to take Wilkins and Scherer to the next level,” said Cam Wilkins, president of both The Wilkins Company and Scherer Lock & Supply.“Since 1981 for Wilkins and 1951 for Scherer, our companies have been serving the Erie, Pittsburgh and broader western Pennsylvania markets. We look forward to bringing our capabilities, relationships and commitment to customers to the Sciens platform.”

“Wilkins and Scherer have built strong businesses, exceptional customer relationships and a compelling suite of capabilities across the Northeast,” said Terry Heath, CEO of Sciens.“We are pleased to welcome their teams to Sciens and look forward to supporting their continued growth, while expanding the service and expertise we can provide to customers across the region.”

Wilkins and Scherer will operate as the Sciens | Wilkins Division and Cam Wilkins will continue to lead the business. The partnership is expected to create additional opportunities for customer service, employee development and growth, while supporting Sciens' ability to deliver the complete offerings of its Sciens Service Suite (S3).

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: .

About The Wilkins Company and Scherer Lock & Supply

The Wilkins Company, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Erie, Pennsylvania, provides fire alarm, integrated security, audiovisual, communications, door manufacturing and door hardware solutions. Together with Pittsburgh-based Scherer Lock & Supply, the companies serve customers across healthcare, K-12 education, commercial office, multifamily, industrial, hospitality, government and other markets throughout the region. For more information, please visit: .

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

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