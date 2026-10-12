SBC Medical To Present At Cantor Fitzgerald Hong Kong's Inaugural Asia Longevity Forum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Yuya Yoshida, Director, CFO and COO, to Present at the Forum in Hong Kong on October 26 and Hold One-on-One Investor Meetings on October 27; Non-Deal Roadshow to Follow on October 28

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical” or the“Company”), a Medical Services Organization (MSO) providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, today announced that Yuya Yoshida, Director, CFO and COO of the Company and President and Representative Director of SBC AI Longevity Innovation Inc. (“SALI”), will speak at Cantor Fitzgerald Hong Kong's inaugural Asia Longevity Forum (the“Forum”). In addition to the presentation, SBC Medical will hold one-on-one meetings with investors attending the Forum, and will conduct a non-deal roadshow (NDR) in Hong Kong on October 28.

Event Details

Event: Cantor HK Asia Longevity Forum 2026 (inaugural edition), hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Hong Kong

Date: Monday, October 26 – Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Venue: The Murray Hotel, 22 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong

Day 1 (October 26): Presentation by Mr. Yoshida

Themes: The Longevity Economy; Healthy, Youthful Longevity for All Generations; AI & Digital Health: From Innovation to Adoption; Building Asia's Next Generation Healthcare System

Day 2 (October 27): One-on-one meetings with investors

The Forum will bring together innovative thought leaders, business icons, and more than 40 public and private companies to explore investment opportunities and the growing potential of the longevity market across Asia and beyond. Mr. Yoshida will speak in the Forum's keynote and panel sessions on October 26. Following the Forum, on October 28, SBC Medical will also conduct a non-deal roadshow (NDR) with investors in Hong Kong. SBC Medical is working on the longevity field, and in July 2026 established SBC AI Longevity Innovation Inc. (SALI) to combine the clinical knowledge and data SBC Medical has accumulated across its clinic network with AI technology, with the aim of creating new value in the longevity field. Mr. Yoshida leads this initiative as President and Representative Director of SALI. By sharing SBC Medical's perspective at the Forum, the Company aims to deepen its engagement with the growing community of investors and industry leaders focused on Asia's longevity market.

The presentation materials to be used at the Forum will be made available on the Company's IR website:

About SBC AI Longevity Innovation Inc.

SBC AI Longevity Innovation Inc. is an operating company that combines the extensive knowledge and data SBC Medical Group has accumulated in clinical settings with AI technology, with the aim of creating new value in the longevity field and advancing clinic operations and the customer experience on an AI-native basis. Drawing on insights gained from actual clinic operations and customer touchpoints, the company will first focus on planning, developing and implementing products and services within the group. Following the“SBC AI Assistant,” it will move toward the practical application of further products that raise the level of day-to-day operations, including the“AI Preceptor” for staff training support, AI-enabled call center support, and data solutions that advance longevity medicine. In the longer term, the company also intends to offer its development and operational expertise to other medical institutions and healthcare-related businesses.

Address: Shinjuku Island Tower 12F, 6-5-1 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President and Representative Director: Yuya Yoshida

Established: July 1, 2026

Business: Planning and development of products and services in the AI and longevity fields, and the provision and operational support of AI solutions for medical institutions

Official website:

About Cantor

Cantor, a premier global investment bank, is a part of the Cantor Fitzgerald group of companies. Founded in 1945, Cantor delivers unparalleled sector expertise, innovative products, and tailored solutions across a broad range of financial services, including investment banking, capital markets, fixed income and equities sales and trading, prime services, research, and asset management. Headquartered in New York, the firm has more than 60 office locations worldwide.

About SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC Medical is a Medical Services Organization providing management support across a wide range of healthcare fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, hair loss treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose“Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation,” SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's plans and strategies for service expansion; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,”“targets” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), which are accessible on the SEC's website at

Contacts

Hikaru Fukui

Head of IR Department

E-mail:...