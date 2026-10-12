Wonderful Pistachios Highlights NFL Star Josh Allen's Farming Roots In New Ad Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two new commercials debut October 12, backed by social content, collector giveaways, and fan activations that reinforce Allen's unique brand connection

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios is bringing NFL star Josh Allen's real-life roots as a pistachio farmer to screens nationwide this football season as it expands its partnership with Allen into its second year. The new campaign is centered on new commercials, with additional ways to engage fans through behind-the-scenes social content, including Josh Allen-autographed item giveaways on Wonderful Pistachios' social channels and fan-focused activations nationwide.

Debuting on Monday Night Football on October 12 when Allen's Buffalo Bills play the Los Angeles Rams, the new commercials extend the humor of Wonderful Pistachios'“The Don't Hold Back Snack®” campaign while highlighting what makes Allen's partnership unique: he doesn't just promote pistachios, he grows them.

“While Josh Allen is known to most as an NFL superstar and MVP quarterback, at Wonderful Pistachios we also celebrate his work off the field, as a pistachio farmer,” said Michael Perdigao, president of The Wonderful Agency.“Because as the on-screen disclosure in these ads say, 'Seriously, Josh Allen really owns a pistachio farm.'”

“I'm excited to be back with Wonderful Pistachios for another year because they keep finding new ways to have fun with the farmer side of my life,” said Josh Allen.“I get to eat pistachios, make some funny commercials, and remind people I actually know my way around a pistachio orchard. Hard to complain about that.”

Developed in-house by The Wonderful Agency, the new commercials build on the comedic world established during the first year of the partnership. Both spots find Allen's teammates going to increasingly ridiculous lengths to stop themselves from snacking, only for Allen to explain that there is no reason to hold back from Wonderful Pistachios.



In“Tackle Sled” a teammate stuffs himself inside a football training sled in an attempt to physically prevent himself from snacking. Allen lets him in on a much simpler solution: Wonderful Pistachios that are both tasty and nutritious. How does he know? He's a pistachio farmer.

“Resistance Bands” takes the same idea even further. This time, a teammate straps himself to a wall with resistance bands to keep himself from snacking. Allen once again explains why all that effort is unnecessary, prompting his teammate to use every bit of strength he has to stretch toward the pistachios instead.



Taking the Campaign Beyond the Commercial

The TV launch anchors a broader integrated campaign designed to keep the partnership in front of football fans throughout the season. Wonderful Pistachios and Allen will collaborate on social content, while the brand will host a series of giveaways through @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram featuring custom and autographed Josh Allen collectibles.

Prizes will include signed jerseys, footballs and other merchandise, along with a one-of-a-kind Josh Allen bobblehead depicting Allen on a tractor, bringing his football and farming worlds together in a collectible created specifically for the campaign. Giveaways will launch at different points throughout the season, giving fans a reason to continue following the campaign beyond the TV spots.

Wonderful Pistachios is also bringing the October 12 launch directly to football fans watching the game together. Select Bills Backers Bars across the country will host Wonderful Pistachios activations where fans can receive complimentary bags of Wonderful Pistachios and take photos with Wonderful Pistachios' life-size Josh Allen standee. Participating locations include Pennsylvania 6 NYC in New York City; The Harp Boston in Boston; Rizzo's Wrigleyville in Chicago; Exiles Bar in Washington D.C.; Bar W Dallas in Dallas; Tin Roof Demonbreun in Nashville; Tin Roof Fort Lauderdale in Fort Lauderdale; Stoney's Uptown Joint in Denver; Cheerful Tortoise in Portland; The Horseshoe in Charlotte; Ziggy's Roc in Rochester, NY; and The Shannon in Hoboken, NJ.

Building on the Partnership

The new campaign builds on other elements of Allen's second year with Wonderful Pistachios already announced earlier this season. This includes a limited-edition Josh Allen package of its 16-ounce Roasted & Salted In-Shell Pistachios, bringing the partnership directly to store shelves, and the renewed Josh Allen Scholarship, which supports students in Allen's hometown of Firebaugh, California. Students who are accepted into the program receive support with college applications and up to $12,000 over four years of college. Together, the product collaboration and scholarship complement a partnership rooted in Allen's authentic connection to California's Central Valley and the pistachio farming community.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, and to follow along as content, giveaways and activations roll out throughout the season, visit wonderfulpistachios.com or follow @wonderfulpistachios on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

PR Contacts

Wonderful Pistachios

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