Mindsea Expands Boston Office And Appoints Dr. Paul Bergeron As Chief Medical Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dr. Bergeron will bring a physician's perspective to the healthcare apps and medical software MindSea builds.

- Reuben HallBOSTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MindSea is expanding its Boston office to grow its healthcare app development services in the US. As part of the expansion, Dr. Paul Bergeron, MD, MBA, joins the company as Chief Medical Officer.Dr. Bergeron will bring his expertise as a physician and medical business leader to MindSea's clients. He will advise clients and MindSea's internal development teams on the medical considerations behind each app, so they can better serve patient needs and clinician workflows."Dr. Bergeron has cared for patients in their homes and led physician networks across Massachusetts," said Reuben Hall, CEO of MindSea. "Few people have seen care from both of those vantage points. Our clients now have a doctor on the team who can speak for their patients and clinicians throughout development. Dr. Bergeron gives every project an extra set of eyes on what matters most in a care setting."Dr. Bergeron trained in internal medicine at Stanford University and earned his medical degree from the University of Vermont. He also holds an MBA from the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. Across more than 30 years in medicine, he has treated patients everywhere from their living rooms to the hospital.He spent about a decade leading physician networks in Massachusetts under value-based contracts, which informs how he advises clients on payer and reimbursement considerations in their healthcare apps and software. He also founded The Startup MD, which advises healthcare startups on clinical strategy."Physicians spot problems in care every day," said Dr. Bergeron. "Many dream up an app that could fix them, or increasingly, prototype their own solution using AI. To bring those ideas to market, they often need to find a team with medical experience to guide the development process. That's why I'm excited to be part of the MindSea team and help more doctors get their ideas into patients' hands."Amid Boston's large medical community, MindSea has worked with researchers at Harvard University and with local medical device companies that need companion apps for their Bluetooth-connected hardware.

Katie Hollar

MindSea

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MindSea Expands Boston Office and Appoints Dr. Paul Bergeron as Chief Medical Officer News Provided By MindSea October 12, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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