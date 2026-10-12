OKW Expands ROBUST-BOX IP66 Enclosure Range With Polycarbonate Version

IP66 rated ROBUST-BOX is perfect for a wide range of wall-mount and desktop electronic and electrical applications.

ROBUST-BOX features an accessory clip for mounting to DIN rails and optional color coding trims.

ROBUST-BOX is perfect for a wide range of applications including instrumentation, automation, food production, control systems and much more.

OKW has added a polycarbonate (PC) option to its ROBUST-BOX IP66 plastic enclosure range for industrial electronics, complementing the existing ABS version.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OKW has expanded its ROBUST-BOX range of IP66-rated plastic enclosures with the addition of a polycarbonate (PC) version as a standard option. The new material variant complements the existing ABS enclosure and is designed for industrial electronic and electrical applications.ROBUST-BOX enclosures are suitable for wall-mounted and desktop applications including HVAC systems, machine building, construction equipment, push-button controllers, sensors, measuring devices and gateways.The polycarbonate version is rated UL 94 HB and offers resistance to heat, making it suitable for use in demanding environments. The ABS version is also rated UL 94 HB and is approved as a terminal mounting enclosure.Both enclosure shells feature pre-molded threads, allowing either the flat or high section of the enclosure to be used as the base. Each shell incorporates a recessed operating area designed to accommodate a membrane keypad or product label.Captured lid screws are positioned outside the sealed area to help maintain enclosure integrity. The corrosion-resistant fasteners are concealed beneath snap-on cover strips. Hidden screw channels enable direct wall mounting or mounting with brackets, while internal fastening pillars support PCB installation.ROBUST-BOX enclosures are available in light gray (RAL 7035) and are offered in 23 sizes, ranging from 3.15" × 3.15" × 2.36" to 14.17" × 9.45" × 6.30". Matching light gray cover strips are supplied as standard, with optional silver gray, red, yellow, green and blue versions available for identification, color coding or branding purposes.Available accessories include wall-mounting brackets, hinges, DIN rail fastening elements, PCB supports, case feet, pressure equalization elements, security kits and cable grommets.In addition to standard products, OKW offers customization services for ROBUST-BOX enclosures. Available options include machining, lacquering, printing, laser marking, decor foils, special materials, RFI/EMI shielding, and accessory installation and assembly.READ MORE ABOUT ABOUT ROBUST-BOX >>

SEAN J BAILEY

OKW Enclosures Inc

+1 412-220-9244

email us here

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OKW Expands ROBUST-BOX IP66 Enclosure Range with Polycarbonate Version News Provided By OKW Enclosures Inc October 12, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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