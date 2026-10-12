Kentucky Truck Accident Lawyers At Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton PSC Represent Serious Truck Crash Victims

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC

Led by a Top 100 Trial Lawyer and 2026 ABOTA Kentucky Trial Attorney of the Year, the firm brings 30+ years of experience to truck accident cases statewide.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Tyler Thompson is reaffirming the firm's commitment to representing individuals and families affected by commercial truck accidents throughout Kentucky. The firm's Kentucky truck accident lawyers represent people who have suffered catastrophic injuries or lost loved ones in collisions involving tractor-trailers, semi-trucks, tankers, and other large commercial vehicles.Kentucky's interstates and rural highways carry significant commercial truck traffic every day. When a large truck collides with a passenger vehicle, the difference in size and weight can contribute to devastating injuries, including traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, severe burns, amputations, and fatalities. Injured individuals and their families may face substantial medical expenses, lost income, long-term care needs, and other financial and emotional challenges while navigating claims involving trucking companies and insurers.Why Clients Trust the Firm With High-Stakes Truck Accident CasesTruck accident claims are rarely simple. They can involve multiple liable parties, federal safety regulations, driver hours-of-service records, electronic logging data, and maintenance histories that must be secured before they are lost or become more difficult to obtain. Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton PSC brings extensive courtroom experience and resources to complex personal injury litigation.Senior Partner Tyler S. Thompson's professional credentials and accomplishments include:. Top 100 Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in America. President of The Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group limited to the top 100 plaintiff trial lawyers in the U.S.. Ranked the #1 attorney in Kentucky by Super Lawyers in 2021 and 2023 through 2025.. 2026 ABOTA Trial Attorney of the Year, honored by the Kentucky Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. Six jury verdicts exceeding $10 million, including notable results of $20.8 million, $27.3 million, and $164 million.. Multiple Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" recognitions, including awards in 2026.More than 30 years of experience representing individuals and families in catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, birth injury, and wrongful death matters.The firm's broader record includes significant verdicts and settlements involving serious personal injuries, including major trucking-related cases.Representation From Investigation through TrialThe firm's Kentucky truck accident lawyers assist clients throughout the claims and litigation process. Their work may include investigating the crash, preserving relevant evidence, consulting accident reconstruction and medical professionals, and identifying potentially responsible parties.Depending on the circumstances, a truck accident claim may involve the driver, motor carrier, cargo loading company, maintenance contractor, or other parties whose conduct contributed to the collision.The firm prepares cases with trial in mind while evaluating opportunities for an appropriate settlement. This approach emphasizes careful investigation, thorough preparation, and individualized representation."Trucking companies and their insurers have substantial resources to investigate and defend claims after serious crashes," said Tyler Thompson, Senior Partner at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton PSC. "Individuals and families affected by these collisions deserve dedicated legal representation. Our goal is to guide clients through the legal process, carefully investigate their cases, and pursue compensation for the injuries and losses they have suffered."The firm represents truck accident victims throughout Kentucky, including Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Northern Kentucky, and communities along I-64, I-65, I-71, and I-75.About Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton PSCDolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton PSC is a Kentucky law firm dedicated to representing people who have suffered serious harm. For more than 30 years, its attorneys have fought for victims of truck accidents, catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, birth injury, and wrongful death, securing multiple eight- and nine-figure jury verdicts.

Tyler Thompson

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC

+1 502-244-7772

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Kentucky Truck Accident Lawyers at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton PSC Represent Serious Truck Crash Victims News Provided By Fortress Digital Marketing October 12, 2026, 12:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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