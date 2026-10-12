MONDO.NYC 2026 CONFERENCE STARTS TOMORROW: FOUR DAYS OF MUSIC's LEADING BUSINESS VOICES IN TECHNOLOGY, INVESTMENT & LAW

2026 Mondo logo

For four immersive days, industry leaders in music and the creative communities come together to examine where the business is headed and what comes next.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MONDO 2026 STARTS TOMORROW WITH MUSIC'S LEADING VOICES: FOUR DAYS AT THE INTERSECTION OF MUSIC, TECHNOLOGY, BUSINESS, INVESTMENT & LAWJulie Swidler, Panos A. Panay, Mitch Glazier, JT Myers, Lior Tibon, Nona Hendryx, Charles Goldstuck, Amanda Molter, Scott Cohen, Ian Harrison and More Than 190 Industry Leaders Join 45+ Conversations, Keynotes and Panels, October 13–16 in New York City to Music, Tech & Finance Audience of More Than 1000NEW YORK, NY - October 12, 2026 - The global music business is undergoing one of the most consequential periods of transformation in its history. Artificial intelligence is redefining the creative process. Capital is flowing into music rights and independent artists in new ways. Technology is reshaping distribution and engagement. Governments are confronting fundamental questions about copyright and AI. And artists, managers and entrepreneurs are building careers outside traditional industry structures.Against that backdrop, Mondo starts tomorrow and runs through this Friday, October 13–16, bringing together influential leaders across music, technology, finance, law, government and the creative communities to examine where the business is headed - and who will shape what comes next.Headquartered at Arlo Williamsburg in Brooklyn, Mondo 2026 features panels, keynotes, fireside chats and special programs, alongside networking events, receptions, workshops and 37 emerging artist showcase performances.LEADERSHIP, PERSPECTIVE & THE FUTURE OF THE BUSINESSMondo's 2026 featured speakers represent a cross-section of the people shaping contemporary music.Julie Swidler, Founder of Launchpad Advisors and former EVP, Business Affairs & General Counsel of Sony Music Entertainment, headlines Mondo's program in conversation with journalist Rob Levine.Recording Academy President Panos A. Panay and RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier come together for“The Next Era of Music,” a marquee conversation about innovation, creator rights, AI, copyright, policy and the economic future of human creativity.Virgin Music Group Co-CEO JT Myers joins CD Baby President Molly Neuman for“All Grown Up: Independent Artists and Human Creativity in the Age of Technology,” while Lior Tibon, CEO & Co-Founder of Duetti, in a conversation with Billboard's Elizabeth Dilts Marshall explores the intersection of institutional investment and independent music in“Capital Meets Independence: The Changing Economics of Independent Music.”The Mondo 2026 speaker roster also includes Nona Hendryx, Charles Goldstuck, Amanda Molter, Scott Cohen, Ian Harrison, Andreea Gleeson, Eric Nguyen, Dan Rys, Paul Riser and scores of additional leaders spanning virtually every corner of the music ecosystem.TUESDAY - THE BUSINESS OF MUSIC 1Investment, Publishing, Engagement, State of Indie & Rights, Revenue & ReachWEDNESDAY - THE BUSINESS OF MUSIC 2Creation, MusicTech & PolicyThe Future of Music Creation & TechnologyA major multi-session track curated by Jessica Powell, CEO & Co-Founder of AudioShake, and Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships at LANDR Audio, brings together artists, technologists, executives and entrepreneurs to examine the extraordinary pace of technological change focusing on AI.Music Policy & Creator AdvocacyAs Washington confronts questions surrounding AI, copyright and creator rights, the RIAA, in its 11th annual Mondo program, hosts“Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour,” an essential briefing on the legislative and regulatory developments affecting creators, labels, publishers and technology companies.; The U.S. Music Market: Growth, Trends & What's Ahead?; a conversation with U.S. Representative Becca Balint (D-VT); and the day culminates with Recording Academy President Panos A. Panay and RIAA CEO Mitch Glazier discussing“The Next Era of Music.”THURSDAY - MUSIC SUPERVISION, SYNC, LICENSING & THE CREATIVE COMMUNITYMondo and Guild of Music Supervisors East present their Ninth Annual NYC Education Event, a full day dedicated to the rapidly evolving craft and business of music supervision, as supes, artists, composers, executives and licensing professionals explore music's role across film, television, advertising, gaming, trailers and emerging media.Thursday also features“Still in Rotation: How Motown Legends Are Reclaiming Their Catalogs - and Their Legacy,” with legendary Motown producer, arranger and composer Paul Riser, bringing questions of history, ownership, rights and legacy into a contemporary context.FRIDAY - TENTH ANNUAL CLE MUSIC & TECH LAW SYMPOSIUMMondo closes its conference program with the landmark Tenth Annual CLE Music & Tech Law Symposium, bringing together many of the nation's leading music attorneys, executives, policymakers and thought leaders.Powered by Michelman & Robinson LLP and Covington & Burling LLP, with participation from CDAS, Granderson Des Rocher, Lewis & Lin and the Recording Artists Project at Harvard Law School, the symposium provides an intensive examination of the legal issues defining the modern music business.KEYNOTE CONVERSATIONMondo 2026 culminates with Julie Swidler in conversation with Rob Levine, closing four days of programming with a perspective forged through decades at the highest levels of the global recording industry.MONDO LIVE - DISCOVERY REMAINS AT THE HEART OF MONDOWhile Mondo brings established leaders together to discuss the industry's future, discovering the artists who may define that future remains central to its mission.MondoLive presents 37 emerging artist showcases at independent NYC venues and online at Mondo's YouTube channel, connecting artists from around the world with executives, media, tastemakers and New York audiences.The conference experience is complemented by receptions, meetups and informal networking designed around a fundamental Mondo principle: some of the industry's most consequential ideas and relationships begin simply by putting the right people in the same room.ONE COMMUNITY. AN INDUSTRY IN TRANSFORMATION.Few moments in the history of the music business have brought so many fundamental questions to the surface simultaneously.Who owns creativity in an AI world? How should creators participate in the value generated by technology? Where will the next wave of music investment come from? What does independence mean when institutional capital enters the ecosystem? How should copyright and public policy evolve? Who develops tomorrow's artists? And what will a successful music career look like in five or ten years?From the boardroom to the studio. From Capitol Hill to the courtroom. From established industry leadership to the next artist walking onto a New York stage.Mondo is where those worlds meet.

Joanne Abbot Green

Mondo

+1 917-426-0644

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MONDO 2026 CONFERENCE STARTS TOMORROW: FOUR DAYS OF MUSIC'S LEADING BUSINESS VOICES IN TECHNOLOGY, INVESTMENT & LAW News Provided By Parallax Agency LLC October 12, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.