Herrera PLLC Launches In Houston: Former Claims Adjuster Opens Injury And Insurance Practice

Attorney Jonathan Herrera, founder of Houston-based Herrera PLLC. A former Executive General Adjuster, Herrera now represents individuals and property owners in personal injury, commercial trucking, and disputed insurance claims throughout Texas.

With over a decade of insurance claims experience, Jonathan Herrera launches Herrera PLLC in Houston, focusing on personal injury and insurance.

- Jonathan Herrera

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Herrera PLLC, a Texas law firm focused on personal injury and property insurance litigation, has officially opened its office at 2339 Commerce Street, #172, in Houston's East Downtown (EaDo) district.

Founded by attorney Jonathan Herrera, the firm advocates for individuals injured in motor vehicle collisions, commercial trucking wrecks, and workplace incidents, while representing homeowners and commercial policyholders facing delayed, denied, or underpaid property insurance claims across Greater Houston, Harris County, and the Texas Gulf Coast.

An Insider's Perspective on Insurance Claims

What distinguishes Herrera PLLC from conventional plaintiff firms is its founder's extensive background on the corporate side of the claims process.

Before launching the firm, Herrera spent over a decade as a licensed Executive General Adjuster (EGA), evaluating complex losses involving bodily injury, commercial liability, property damage, business interruption, and construction defects. He also founded and operated an independent adjusting firm serving domestic carriers across multiple states, and previously practiced insurance defense and coverage law.

“I spent years on the carrier side of the table, evaluating claims and setting settlement values,” said Herrera.“I know firsthand how insurers assess liability, evaluate medical records, and look for reasons to reduce payouts. Today, I use that exact insight to protect individuals and property owners.”

Personal Injury Representation

Herrera PLLC represents individuals and families injured in car crashes, 18-wheeler collisions, workplace accidents, and wrongful death claims.

“Following a serious accident, adjusters often push victims to give recorded statements before their injuries are even fully diagnosed,” Herrera noted.“How a claim is documented in the first 72 hours often makes or breaks the case. Our focus is stepping in immediately so insurers cannot exploit that vulnerability.”

The firm handles all personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay zero legal fees unless financial compensation is recovered.

Property Insurance Disputes

Through its property litigation practice, Herrera PLLC represents residential and commercial property owners facing losses from hurricanes, hail, windstorms, floods, fires, pipe bursts, and business interruption. The firm handles disputes involving improper claim-handling, inadequate repair scopes, policy exclusion disputes, and bad-faith practices under Chapters 541 and 542 of the Texas Insurance Code.

“Insurance policies are technical contracts,” said Herrera.“Because I spent years handling claims, writing damage estimates, and interpreting policy endorsements from the inside, our firm can spot bad-faith tactics and under-scoped estimates that other lawyers might miss.”

6 Practical Rules for Dealing with Insurance Adjusters

To help consumers protect their rights after an accident or property loss, Herrera highlights six critical rules:

1: Decline recorded statements: You are generally not required to provide a recorded statement to an opposing party's insurer. These interviews are structured to lock you into statements that can be used to dispute liability or minimize your damages.

2: Preserve evidence immediately: Thorough photos, videos, crash reports, maintenance logs, and early medical records prevent carriers from claiming injuries or property damage were pre-existing.

3:Request your complete policy: Do not rely solely on a declarations page. Coverage is determined by specific forms, endorsements, and exclusion riders that must be reviewed line by line.

4: Scrutinize formal denial letters: Texas law requires insurers to state specific factual and contractual grounds when denying a claim. Every denial should be independently evaluated by an attorney.

5:Track Texas legal deadlines: Texas enforces a strict two-year statute of limitations on personal injury lawsuits (Tex. Civ. Prac. & Rem. Code § 16.003). Property damage claims also carry strict contractual proof-of-loss and prompt-payment notice deadlines.

6: Never rush to sign a release: A settlement release permanently waives your legal rights. Signing too early bars you from seeking help for delayed injury symptoms or hidden structural damage discovered later.

Bilingual Advocacy Rooted in Houston's East End

Originally from the Rio Grande Valley, Herrera established his office in Houston's EaDo neighborhood to offer direct, personal representation across Harris, Fort Bend, Montgomery, Galveston, and Brazoria counties, as well as statewide.

“I built this practice so clients work directly with their attorney, not caseworkers,” Herrera added.“When your health, home, or business is on the line, you deserve an attorney who knows your case, understands what's at stake, and gives it the personal attention it deserves.”

Herrera is admitted to practice before all Texas state courts, the U.S. District Courts for the Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. His published industry analysis includes commentary in Claims Journal, such as“Adjusters: Why the Indemnification Clause Should Stay Top of Mind.”

About Herrera PLLC

Herrera PLLC is a Houston, Texas personal injury and insurance litigation law firm founded by attorney and former Executive General Adjuster Jonathan Herrera. The firm combines technical claims-adjusting insight with trial representation to help individuals, homeowners, and commercial policyholders resolve disputes against insurance carriers.

Office Address: 2339 Commerce Street, #172, Houston, TX 77002

Website:

Languages: English and Spanish

Media Contact

Jonathan Herrera

Herrera PLLC

2339 Commerce Street, #172

Houston, TX 77002

Phone: (832) 891-3210

Email:...

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Attorney Advertising. Jonathan Herrera is responsible for the content of this release. This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal legal advice.

Jonathan Herrera

Herrera PLLC

+1 832-891-3210

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Herrera PLLC Launches in Houston: Former Claims Adjuster Opens Injury and Insurance Practice News Provided By Herrera PLLC October 12, 2026, 12:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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