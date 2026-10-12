The Pacific44 Journal Launches A Vision For The Journey To 60 And Beyond

The Pacific44 Journal introduces positive stories about travel, relationships, culture and living well on the Journey to 60 and Beyond.

Allen and Angie Robinson introduce a positive publication exploring travel, relationships, music and new interests for readers nearing retirement.

- Allen S. Robinson, Founder & PublisherHENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific44 Journal has launched at with a vision shared by Allen and Angie Robinson: to create a welcoming publication filled with positive, engaging stories for people approaching retirement and discovering what comes next.Built around“The Journey to 60 and Beyond,” Pacific44 speaks to readers whose lives are changing as careers evolve, children build their own households and retirement moves closer. Its stories invite readers to make time for their health, their relationships and the places and interests they still want to explore.Allen and Angie, both 56, are living that journey themselves. Now based in Henderson, Nevada, the remarried high school sweethearts bring Midwest roots and years on the Southern California coast to a publication shaped by curiosity, shared experiences and an appreciation for everyday life.“We're building Pacific44 for people who still have places they want to go, things they want to learn and stories they want to be part of,” said Allen S. Robinson, founder and publisher.“Angie and I are figuring out our own next chapter. We want the journal to give people something positive to read and a reason to look forward to theirs.”The editorial vision spans travel and scenic drives, fishing and craftsmanship, music and culture, relationships and family, health and movement, and the hidden gems that make a community worth exploring. Alongside personal reflections, Pacific44 is developing original magazine features about people, places and pursuits that can introduce readers to something new.Its first official original publication feature,“A River, a Rod and a Reason to Slow Down,” explores Oregon waters, handmade bamboo fly rods and the pleasure of learning a new skill. Published in The Sporting Life, the feature connects the journey toward retirement with a practical invitation: make room for an interest you have always wanted to follow.Angie's Saturday Soul column brings her perspective to family, friendship, motherhood and the ordinary moments that become lasting memories. Writing under her ViolaGirl29 identity, she gives the publication a personal voice alongside its broader editorial features. Sunday Sessions connects songs with memories, relationships and the music readers carry through their lives.“We know how full life can become,” Angie Robinson said.“I hope our stories help people pause, appreciate the people around them and remember there is still so much to enjoy.”Pacific44 has also begun offering recorded audio narration on selected stories, giving readers another way to spend time with the journal. The fishing feature, the publication's introductory story and its Taylor Swift“August” Sunday Session now include on-page narration players, with more planned as the platform grows.The website is the foundation for a longer-term vision that includes an oversized print edition, additional contributors and partnerships with businesses that share the publication's interests. The Robinsons aim to build a journal readers return to for good reading, useful discoveries and encouragement to stay involved in the lives they are creating.Readers can explore the stories and join the email list at . Pacific44 also welcomes inquiries from prospective contributors, advertisers and partners.About The Pacific44 JournalThe Pacific44 Journal is an independent publication built around Allen and Angie Robinson's shared vision for“The Journey to 60 and Beyond.” Based in Henderson, Nevada, it offers positive stories across travel, culture, relationships, living well, craftsmanship and everyday life for readers nearing retirement and exploring their next chapter. Its perspective brings together Midwest roots and a Pacific coast influence.

Allen S. Robinson

The Pacific44 Journal

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The Pacific44 Journal Launches a Vision for the Journey to 60 and Beyond News Provided By The Pacific44 Journal October 12, 2026, 12:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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