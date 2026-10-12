Bangladesh, EU Agree To Curb Illegal Migration, Human Trafficking

The agreement was reached at a bilateral meeting between Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury and European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner at the ministry in the capital on October 12, said a press release from the ministry.

At the meeting, Choudhury said the government was committed to ensuring regular migration and had taken strict measures to curb irregular migration and restore discipline in the recruitment sector.

“As part of these efforts, the licenses of 49 recruiting agencies have already been cancelled,” he said.

The minister urged the EU to expand access to European labor markets for skilled Bangladeshi workers, highlighting Bangladesh's role as a "Talent Partner" in the EU's skills development initiatives.

Ministry Secretary Md. Mokhtar Ahmed called for greater EU cooperation under the Bangladesh-EU Talent Partnership to create employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in information and communication technology, construction, textiles, shipbuilding, agriculture, and hospitality.

He also sought EU assistance in skills assessment against European standards, certification, language training, and the development of digital recruitment systems.

The secretary further requested support for the rehabilitation of returnee migrants in line with Bangladesh's National Reintegration Policy 2025.

EU offers support for legal migration

European Commissioner Magnus Brunner said the EU was ready to provide support to combat irregular migration and human trafficking and promote migration through legal channels.

He noted that around 500,000 Bangladeshis were currently residing legally in various EU member states.

Brunner also said improvements in Bangladesh's political and overall situation had contributed to positive changes in the context of asylum applications, adding that Bangladesh was being considered a "safe country."

The meeting focused on ensuring safe, orderly, and regular migration while strengthening cooperation to address the challenges of irregular migration and human trafficking.

State Minister Md. Nurul Huq, Additional Secretary Md. Saiful Islam, Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited Managing Director Mohammad Rashedul Huq, Joint Secretary Md. Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, and other senior ministry officials attended the meeting.

The EU delegation included Henrik Nielsen, Director of HOME B; Grigorios Delavekouras, a cabinet member; and Lukas Gassner, Communication Adviser to the Commissioner.

The EU Delegation to Bangladesh was represented by Ambassador Michael Miller, Deputy Head of Delegation Baiba Zarina, and First Counsellor and Political Officer Kamila Partyka.

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