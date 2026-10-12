Cyprus: Defence Secretary Singh Discusses UNFICYP Mandate, India's Contribution To UN Peacekeeping

MENAFN - IANS) Nicosia, Oct 12 (IANS) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General Khassim Diagne and Force Commander Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam in Nicosia on Monday, with discussions held on the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) mandate, India's longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping and continued support for the mission's work in Cyprus.

India's High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish and other officials were also present during the meeting. Sharing details, the Indian High Commission in Cyprus wrote on X: "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by High Commissioner Mr Manish, met Mr Khassim Diagne, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of UN and Force Commander Major General Mohammad Asadullah Minhazul Alam in Nicosia.

"Discussions covered UNFICYP's mandate, India's longstanding contribution to UN peacekeeping and continued support for the Mission's work in Cyprus. The exchange reaffirmed India's commitment to UN peacekeeping, with the distinguished legacy of Indian peacekeepers in Cyprus providing a lasting foundation for this engagement," it added.

Rajesh Kumar Singh also laid a wreath at the Commonwealth War Memorial located at Wayne's Keep in the Buffer Zone, which has a memorial dedicated to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Second World War.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, accompanied by High Commissioner Mr Manish, Indian Defence delegation, High Commission of India officials, UNFICYP officials, laid a wreath at the Commonwealth War Memorial located at Wayne's Keep in the Buffer Zone which has a memorial dedicated to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in World War-II," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X.

Rajesh Kumar Singh is on an official visit to Cyprus from October 12-13. During his visit, he is holding meetings with his counterparts in the Cypriot Ministry of Defence and will also call on Cyprus leadership. Maritime security and defence industrial cooperation will remain prominent themes during the discussions with Cyprus leadership.

"Following the visit of the President of Cyprus to India in May 2026, the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership has gained further momentum. Defence Secretary's visit is expected to underscore the shared commitment to deepening and expanding bilateral engagement, particularly in the maritime domain," the Ministry of Defence mentioned in a statement.

After concluding his engagements in Cyprus, Rajesh Kumar Singh will travel to Greece for an official visit. He will interact with the senior defence and military leadership of Greece.