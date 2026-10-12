Leaders From Various Political Parties Join BJP In Jharkhand, Lop Marandi Welcomes Them

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Oct 12 (IANS) Several leaders and social activists associated with different political parties in Jharkhand on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi welcomed the new members at a joining ceremony held at the BJP state headquarters here.

Prominent among those who joined the party were Khagen Mahato from Ichagarh, Parinda Singh from Bokaro, and Kumkum Devi from Barkatha.

In his remarks on the occasion, Marandi said several of those joining the BJP came from families with a background in the Jana Sangh and the BJP.

Describing their induction as a“homecoming”, he said the new members would strengthen the organisation and help take the party's ideology to the people.

Mahato said he belonged to the family of Hikim Chandra Mahato, who had been associated with the Jana Sangh and the BJP, and pledged to work with dedication for the party.

Parinda Singh, daughter-in-law of former minister Samaresh Singh, said she was inspired by the ideals of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and his commitment to national interest and wanted to work for the BJP organisation.

Kumkum Devi described the BJP as her family and said she would sincerely discharge whatever responsibility the party gives to her.

Jharkhand BJP Vice-President Rakesh Prasad welcomed the new members and urged them to work closely with party workers and contribute towards the goal of forming a BJP government in the state in 2029.

He formally enrolled all the new members in the party through the online membership process.

Several other leaders and workers, including Bimal Baitha, also joined the BJP. Among them were Bhawani Gop, Hari Singh, Haripal Mahato, Kailash Pramanik, Uttam Kumar, Mintu Gupta, Sanjay Mandal, Kshitij Kumar, Malinder Kalindi, and Chhotulal Mahato.

"A hearty welcome and congratulations to all fellow associates who have joined the party, inspired by the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the BJP's policies of national service and public welfare!" Marandi said in a post on X.

Jharkhand BJP media in-charge Yogendra Pratap Singh conducted the programme, while BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha state President Ranjay Bharti delivered the vote of thanks.

Seraikela-Kharsawan BJP district President Harekrishna Pradhan, along with several other party office-bearers and workers, among many others, was present on the occasion.