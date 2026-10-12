BIIB Stock: Jpmorgan Sees 'Increasingly Compelling Catalyst Path' For Biogen, Raises Price Target To $300
- JPMorgan highlighted litifilimab's development for cutaneous lupus erythematosus, a condition with no currently approved targeted therapies. Last week, UBS raised its Biogen price target to $270 from $240 while maintaining 'Buy', while RBC Capital lowered its target to $256 from $260 and maintained 'Outperform', according to The Fly. Biogen is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 results on October 28, with analysts expecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of approximately $2.65 billion, according to FiscalAI.
Shares of Biogen(BIIB) were in focus on Monday after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to an 'Overweight' rating from 'Neutral' rating and raised its price target to $300 from $210.
According to The Fly, the firm cited an increasingly compelling pipeline catalyst outlook and improved long-term growth prospects as the company approaches several clinical readouts in 2027.
Biogen shares were trading 3.2% higher in premarket trading on Monday at $232.95, putting the stock on track to reach its highest level since July 2024, a more than two-year high.
What Are The Clinical Catalysts To Watch?
JPMorgan highlighted two investigational treatments in Biogen's pipeline: felzartamab for antibody-mediated rejection and litifilimab for cutaneous lupus erythematosus. The firm identified felzartamab as a potential opportunity worth more than $2 billion and noted that no therapies are currently approved for cutaneous lupus erythematosus, according to The Fly.
Biogen's second-quarter 2026 materials listed Phase 3 readouts for both programs among the clinical milestones expected in 2027.
Why JPMorgan Mentioned Leqembi
Leqembi is Biogen's Alzheimer's disease treatment, developed in collaboration with Eisai. Biogen reported global in-market sales of $184 million for Leqembi in the second quarter of 2026, up 15% year over year. U.S. in-market sales were $97 million.
JPMorgan said Biogen was evolving beyond“just a Leqembi story,” referring to the company's broader business and pipeline in its assessment of the stock.
What Have Other Analysts Said?
JPMorgan's upgrade follows price-target adjustments from UBS and RBC Capital last week, according to The Fly.
On Friday, October 9, UBS raised its price target on Biogen to $270 from $240 while maintaining a Buy rating. The adjustment came as part of the firm's Q3 earnings preview for U.S. pharmaceutical and large-cap biotech companies, according to The Fly.
On Thursday, October 8, RBC Capital lowered its price target to $256 from $260 while maintaining an Outperform rating. In its broader biotech earnings preview, RBC said the quarter was shaping up reasonably well for large-cap companies, helped partly by additional selling days and mid-year price increases.
RBC added that quarterly performance alone might not fully reverse sentiment toward commercial mid-cap biotech companies, although it“may help restore confidence in select stories,” according to The Fly.
When Is Biogen Reporting Q3 2026 Earnings?
Biogen is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, before the market opens.
Analysts expect earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of approximately $2.65 billion, according to FiscalAI.
How Retail Views BIIB?
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained 'neutral,' while message volume was 'high' over the past 24 hours.
Biogen shares have gained more than 27% year-to-date.
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