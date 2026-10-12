Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Adds 250 BTC As Holdings Hit 848,250

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy acquired an additional 250 Bitcoin last week, extending its push to grow one of the largest corporate BTC treasuries. The purchase comes as the company's weekly buying has declined for a second consecutive week, even as Strategy's total Bitcoin holdings climbed to 848,250 BTC.

According to a press release published on Strategy's website, the firm funded $21 million of the acquisition through sales of its common stock, with the remaining $500,000 drawn from existing cash during the period from Monday through Sunday.

Strategy bought 250 BTC for $21.5 million, bringing total holdings to 848,250 BTC. The company financed the purchase with $21 million from common stock sales and $500,000 from existing cash. Strategy continued large-scale STRC preferred share repurchases, spending $192.4 million this week versus $176.3 million the prior week. Management said it maintains a $4.88 billion US Reserve to cover preferred dividends and debt interest, plus $640.5 million in USD cash as of Sunday.

Key takeawaysWeekly Bitcoin buying stays positive, but the pace cools

While Strategy remains in active accumulation mode, its most recent purchase was not part of an accelerating trend. The company reported a $21.5 million spend for 250 Bitcoin, marking the second consecutive weekly decline in purchases, even as its BTC balance reached 848,250 BTC.

The financing mix highlighted in Strategy's announcement also offers investors a view into how the firm is managing capital efficiency. By using both equity issuance proceeds and cash on hand, Strategy avoided relying entirely on a single source while still completing the acquisition within the stated Monday-to-Sunday window.

Preferred stock repurchases remain the dominant capital theme

Alongside its Bitcoin buying, Strategy kept repurchasing shares of its STRC preferred stock. The company reported spending $192.4 million on STRC repurchases during the week, up from $176.3 million the previous week, according to the same announcement.

In practical terms, this matters because Strategy's preferred stock activity can influence how investors interpret the company's broader balance-sheet priorities. Instead of treating Bitcoin accumulation and share buybacks as separate strategies, the recent figures suggest Strategy is running both tracks simultaneously-using capital markets and reserves to support dividends, debt service, and ongoing market activity.

Liquidity and reserves underpin the financing plan

Strategy also reiterated the resources it relies on to meet recurring obligations. The company said it maintains a $4.88 billion US Reserve intended to support preferred stock dividend payments and debt interest. In addition, Strategy reported a separate USD cash balance of $640.5 million as of Sunday.

The combination of a large reserve and a measurable cash position is relevant for readers tracking the sustainability of Strategy's twin approach: continuing BTC purchases while also funding preferred repurchases. As the company balances those spending categories, changes in reserve size, cash levels, or repurchase intensity could become early indicators of how Strategy expects to manage capital going forward.

Signals from Michael Saylor and what to watch next

The purchase followed a Sunday social media post from founder and executive chair Michael Saylor. In that message, Saylor teased additional Bitcoin buying with the line,“There's always room for more orange.” Earlier coverage noted that Strategy often reports its Bitcoin acquisitions through filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which was closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.

Investors are also likely to pay attention to the broader momentum behind Strategy's accumulation program. Cointelegraph previously reported that Strategy's Bitcoin growth slowed in recent months: during the third quarter, holdings rose just 0.2%, after the company acquired 7,218 BTC while selling 5,553 BTC. The latest weekly data shows continued net buying, but it also underscores that the company's pace is not steadily rising.

Going forward, the key question for market participants is whether Strategy can maintain (or re-accelerate) weekly BTC purchases while continuing the elevated scale of STRC repurchases. Readers should watch for the next SEC filing cycle and future weekly acquisition announcements to see how Strategy's capital sources and buyback intensity evolve.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.