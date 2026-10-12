Sr Men Hockey Nationals: Kerala, Jharkhand Held To Draw Rajasthan Beat Gujarat 6-2 On Day 3

MENAFN - IANS) Jhansi, Oct 12 (IANS) Two draws in Division 'B' and a last-quarter turnaround in Division 'C', where Bihar (BSSA) edged past Hockey Andhra Pradesh, were the highlights of Day 3 in the 16th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2026 in Jhansi. The day also saw Rajasthan and Mizoram record victories.

The two matches in Division 'B' produced draws, with Kerala Hockey held by Chhattisgarh in Pool A while Hockey Jharkhand and Telangana Hockey were locked 1-1 at the end of the game.

Kerala, beaten 0-9 by Odisha on Day 2, fought back to earn a point. Anoop Kumar Maurya put Kerala ahead with a field goal in the 29th minute. Chhattisgarh equalised through captain Sandeep Kumar's penalty corner in the 45th minute and went ahead when Sonu Nishad scored from open play in the 48th. Sandeep Yadav converted a penalty corner in the 59th minute to level the match.

In the Pool B clash, Dilbar Barla gave Jharkhand the lead with a penalty corner in the 26th minute. Telangana captain Shiva Kumar Shivangi equalised from a penalty corner in the 56th minute. Jharkhand are unbeaten after a 4-1 win over Goa on Day 2, and Telangana picked up their first point after losing to Arunachal on Day 1.

In Division 'C', Bihar (BSSA) prevailed over Hockey Andhra Pradesh 4-3 in a Pool B match. Andhra Pradesh, 8-0 winners on Day 1, led twice through Metta Sai Kumar's penalty corners (11', 38') and a field goal from captain Lekkala Hitesh Rao (25'). Bihar replied through Jony Kumar's penalty corner (26') and Md Sidik's penalty corner (29') to level at 2-2 and 3-3 after Jony scored a field goal in the 43rd minute. Jony completed his hat-trick and scored the winner with a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute. It was Bihar's first win of the championship after their 2-3 loss to Rajasthan on Day 1.

In a Pool B match in the same division, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Hockey Gujarat 6-2 on Day 3. Prathambhai Patel put Gujarat ahead in the 8th minute, but Kunal Koundal equalised with a penalty corner in the 22nd. Rajasthan scored three times in the third quarter through Pawan Kumar Yadav (36', 39') and Ankit Rawat (42'), and Rawat added another in the 48th minute. Patel pulled one back for Gujarat in the 54th minute, and Rawat completed his hat-trick on the stroke of full time (60'). Rajasthan have now won both of their matches.

In a Pool A match in the same division, Hockey Mizoram edged Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 2-1. Captain Karanjit Singh gave J&K the lead in the 9th minute. Dharmendra Pal turned the match with two penalty corners in the 15th and 28th minutes, and Mizoram defended the lead for the rest of the game. Mizoram bounced back from their 2-4 loss to Himachal on Day 2, and J&K lost for the first time after their 6-3 opening win.