SCHOOL'S OUT, SPOOKY FUN IS IN: BLACK BUNNY BRINGS HALLOWEEN TO THE MID-TERM BREAK
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) Black Bunny is giving the mid-term school break a Halloween twist with its Spooky Camp, running from 12–18 October, daily from 10 AM to 2 PM, as part of its month long Halloween takeover.
Children can experience a rotating lineup of Halloween activities, including Spooky Slime, arts and crafts, trampoline and bowling challenges, arcade tournaments, costume workshops, Halloween makeup, treasure hunts and Halloween shows, giving families something different to look forward to during the school break.
And there’s something for parents too. While the kids get busy with the Halloween fun, parents can settle into Black Bunny’s cafe for a meal, grab a coffee or simply sit back and enjoy some downtime while the children are entertained.
Families visiting Black Bunny this October can also pick up The Black Bunny Spooky Passport, with plenty of Halloween challenges to complete for free. Children can collect stamps by finding the hidden ghost, coming in costume, completing the trick or treat trail, attending a Halloween show, taking a spooky photo and surviving surprise scares around Black Bunny, alongside other Halloween activities.
The more stamps they collect, the more they can unlock five stamps earn a Halloween goodie bag, eight unlock a Black Bunny reward with a loaded play card and a completed passport earns entry into the Grand Prize Draw.
Children can experience a rotating lineup of Halloween activities, including Spooky Slime, arts and crafts, trampoline and bowling challenges, arcade tournaments, costume workshops, Halloween makeup, treasure hunts and Halloween shows, giving families something different to look forward to during the school break.
And there’s something for parents too. While the kids get busy with the Halloween fun, parents can settle into Black Bunny’s cafe for a meal, grab a coffee or simply sit back and enjoy some downtime while the children are entertained.
Families visiting Black Bunny this October can also pick up The Black Bunny Spooky Passport, with plenty of Halloween challenges to complete for free. Children can collect stamps by finding the hidden ghost, coming in costume, completing the trick or treat trail, attending a Halloween show, taking a spooky photo and surviving surprise scares around Black Bunny, alongside other Halloween activities.
The more stamps they collect, the more they can unlock five stamps earn a Halloween goodie bag, eight unlock a Black Bunny reward with a loaded play card and a completed passport earns entry into the Grand Prize Draw.
notsosubtle
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