Robo.ai Plans ALIF Composites with 10 Million Square Meters of Annual Capacity Targeted for 2027
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) Production targeted for Q4 2026 to build composites manufacturing and regional supply capabilities
/PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, ALIF Holding, plans to establish ALIF Composites as a majority-owned subsidiary in the UAE. Production is targeted for Q4 2026, with annual manufacturing capacity of 10 million square meters of composite raw materials targeted for 2027, expanding the Group's advanced manufacturing business.
ALIF Composites plans to operate at the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park in Umm Al Quwain, where Phase I broke ground on September 25, 2026. Its planned portfolio includes carbon fiber composites, prepregs, custom components and engineering services for marine, mobility, energy and industrial customers, with materials supply and custom manufacturing supporting regional business development.
The project aims to build capabilities spanning materials manufacturing and engineered product delivery, complementing ALIF Maritec's planned intelligent systems business. ALIF Holding will focus on production readiness, product validation and customer development, with the objective of converting manufacturing capabilities into batch deliveries and recurring supply business as a new source of growth for Robo.ai.
/PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO) today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, ALIF Holding, plans to establish ALIF Composites as a majority-owned subsidiary in the UAE. Production is targeted for Q4 2026, with annual manufacturing capacity of 10 million square meters of composite raw materials targeted for 2027, expanding the Group's advanced manufacturing business.
ALIF Composites plans to operate at the ALIF Holding Group Industrial Park in Umm Al Quwain, where Phase I broke ground on September 25, 2026. Its planned portfolio includes carbon fiber composites, prepregs, custom components and engineering services for marine, mobility, energy and industrial customers, with materials supply and custom manufacturing supporting regional business development.
The project aims to build capabilities spanning materials manufacturing and engineered product delivery, complementing ALIF Maritec's planned intelligent systems business. ALIF Holding will focus on production readiness, product validation and customer development, with the objective of converting manufacturing capabilities into batch deliveries and recurring supply business as a new source of growth for Robo.ai.
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