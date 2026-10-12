Today's markets analysis on behalf of Daniel Takieddine Co-founder and CEO, Sky Links Capital Group '
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Oil prices traded within their recent range on Monday as traders assessed the latest geopolitical developments. Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz rose again as mediated talks between Washington and Tehran remained deadlocked. The market has largely looked past the latest tensions involving Saudi Arabia, as Gulf energy infrastructure has so far remained unaffected. Washington's commitment to refrain from military action against Iran before the midterm elections also reduces the near-term risk of a broader escalation, limiting the upside.
At the same time, prospects of additional Russian diesel reaching global markets could reduce demand for crude to some extent. Washington's arrangement for Moscow to resume diesel shipments in stages comes as the IEA accelerates emergency stock releases. However, uncertainty remains over the timing and volume of Russian shipments, while bipartisan opposition in the US Senate to the agreement adds another layer of uncertainty.
Looking ahead, crude is likely to remain range-bound until a clearer catalyst emerges. Progress in mediated talks could add to the downside risk, while confirmation that Russian diesel cargoes are reaching the market could further ease product tightness and reduce upside pressure on crude. Conversely, an escalation affecting Gulf energy infrastructure or a further deterioration in Hormuz traffic could push prices above their recent range. Even then, coordinated stock releases and greater use of export routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz could limit the extent of the rally.
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At the same time, prospects of additional Russian diesel reaching global markets could reduce demand for crude to some extent. Washington's arrangement for Moscow to resume diesel shipments in stages comes as the IEA accelerates emergency stock releases. However, uncertainty remains over the timing and volume of Russian shipments, while bipartisan opposition in the US Senate to the agreement adds another layer of uncertainty.
Looking ahead, crude is likely to remain range-bound until a clearer catalyst emerges. Progress in mediated talks could add to the downside risk, while confirmation that Russian diesel cargoes are reaching the market could further ease product tightness and reduce upside pressure on crude. Conversely, an escalation affecting Gulf energy infrastructure or a further deterioration in Hormuz traffic could push prices above their recent range. Even then, coordinated stock releases and greater use of export routes that bypass the Strait of Hormuz could limit the extent of the rally.
Appreciate your cooperation in publishing the analysis.
For any inquiry or more information please do not hesitate to contact us.
Regards
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