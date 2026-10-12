Madayn organsies event to promote workplace mental health
(MENAFN- Madayn) The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” organised an event titled ‘Mental Health in the Workplace: From Awareness to Action’ to mark World Mental Health Day. The event aimed to raise employee awareness of mental health and highlight healthy practices that contribute to a positive, engaging and productive work environment.
The event featured an awareness lecture, interactive workshop and individual consultations delivered by Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Shabibi, Head of Zulfa Centre for Psychological and Family Counselling. He explained that mental health is an integral part of quality of life, helping individuals understand themselves, cope with stress, build meaningful relations and fulfill their daily responsibilities.
Al Shabibi highlighted the interaction between thoughts, emotions and behaviours, noting that recognising these connections enables individuals to respond more appropriately rather than react automatically. He also elaborated that automatic thoughts do not always reflect reality, as stress and exhaustion can lead to negative interpretations and hasty judgements.
The lecture also explored common thinking patterns that can increase psychological distress, including overgeneralisation, which mainly focuses on negative aspects while overlooking the bigger picture, and hence jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence and viewing outcomes in absolute terms of success or failure. Al Shabibi then outlined practical steps to reassess thoughts by identifying them, examining the available evidence, considering alternative explanations and choosing constructive responses
The event featured an awareness lecture, interactive workshop and individual consultations delivered by Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Shabibi, Head of Zulfa Centre for Psychological and Family Counselling. He explained that mental health is an integral part of quality of life, helping individuals understand themselves, cope with stress, build meaningful relations and fulfill their daily responsibilities.
Al Shabibi highlighted the interaction between thoughts, emotions and behaviours, noting that recognising these connections enables individuals to respond more appropriately rather than react automatically. He also elaborated that automatic thoughts do not always reflect reality, as stress and exhaustion can lead to negative interpretations and hasty judgements.
The lecture also explored common thinking patterns that can increase psychological distress, including overgeneralisation, which mainly focuses on negative aspects while overlooking the bigger picture, and hence jumping to conclusions without sufficient evidence and viewing outcomes in absolute terms of success or failure. Al Shabibi then outlined practical steps to reassess thoughts by identifying them, examining the available evidence, considering alternative explanations and choosing constructive responses
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