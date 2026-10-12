Rwanda to host the International Conference on Inclusive Insurance 2026
(MENAFN- lysander pr) Kigali, Rwanda, 12 October: The International Conference on Inclusive Insurance 2026 (ICII 2026) is set to take place from 19-23 October in Kigali, Rwanda.
Hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR), Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR), Rwanda Insurers Association (ASSAR), and Rwanda Insurance Brokers Organization (RIBO) in cooperation with Munich Re Foundation and the Microinsurance Network, the conference will bring together around 500 experts from across the global inclusive insurance sector to exchange experiences, share practical solutions, and explore how to expand access to insurance.
With 24 sessions and over 80 speakers, the conference will explore perspectives from across regions and the insurance ecosystem, with discussions spanning business models, climate and disaster risks, digital solutions, customer needs, gender, health, consumer education, and policy and regulation.
Hosted by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN), the National Bank of Rwanda (NBR), Access to Finance Rwanda (AFR), Rwanda Insurers Association (ASSAR), and Rwanda Insurance Brokers Organization (RIBO) in cooperation with Munich Re Foundation and the Microinsurance Network, the conference will bring together around 500 experts from across the global inclusive insurance sector to exchange experiences, share practical solutions, and explore how to expand access to insurance.
With 24 sessions and over 80 speakers, the conference will explore perspectives from across regions and the insurance ecosystem, with discussions spanning business models, climate and disaster risks, digital solutions, customer needs, gender, health, consumer education, and policy and regulation.
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