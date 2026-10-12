Cambodia Expects Joint Investment Projects With Azerbaijan In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Cambodia expects to implement specific investment projects with Azerbaijan in 2027, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet said on Monday at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia business forum taking place in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the parties expect that negotiations between business representatives will lead to the organization of reciprocal business visits, the conclusion of strategic partnership agreements, and the implementation of specific investment projects in 2027 and beyond.

"The signing of the framework agreement on trade and economic cooperation and the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation lays the foundation for strengthening economic ties between the two countries. Economic cooperation between Cambodia and Azerbaijan is in its early stages, and there are opportunities for its expansion. We must focus on broadening the range of traded goods and services, fostering business-to-business interaction, and exploring new avenues for investment and economic cooperation," noted Manet.

He emphasized that the two countries possess complementary economic strengths. Azerbaijan, he noted, has potential in energy, petrochemicals, renewable energy, agricultural technology, logistics, and digital infrastructure, while Cambodia boasts developed manufacturing and agricultural sectors as well as a young workforce.

An Azerbaijan-Cambodia business forum is taking place in Baku on October 12, with the participation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The event included a presentation on investment opportunities in Cambodia. Besides, the exchange of documents, specifically a memorandum of understanding between the Cambodian Chamber of Commerce and the Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was held.

Furthermore, representatives from both countries presented business and investment opportunities, followed by bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs (B2B).