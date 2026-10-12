FXGLOBE Rebuilds Its Copy Trading And PAMM Business With B2BROKER's B2COPY

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2BROKER 's B2COPY, its white-label copy trading, PAMM and MAM platform, has been deployed by FXGLOBE, the multi-asset broker, to replace its legacy investment front end. In doing so, the company replaced an ageing front end with a rebuilt client area covering account management, subscriptions and reporting for FXGLOBE's investors, money managers and IB partners.

Built around how managed accounts really operate

As FXGLOBE's investment business has grown more sophisticated, the infrastructure behind it needed to keep pace. B2COPY was deployed to give that growth a unified backbone, ensuring one client area covers account management, subscriptions, and reporting for FXGLOBE's investors, money managers, and IB partners.

B2COPY's infrastructure now gives managers direct control over their own fee plans and visibility settings, with adjustments routed through FXGLOBE, while PAMM rollover can run weekly or monthly on a chosen date instead of only daily. Tariff plans can also include a holding period with an early-withdrawal fee disclosed upfront, and strategies can be made fully private.

The platform also automates work FXGLOBE previously handled by hand. Managers can generate their own promo codes and subscription links, attach partners with individually set revenue shares, and have fee splits calculated and paid automatically for the life of the referral.

Some of these features, developed by B2BROKER, were custom-built to meet FXGLOBE's specific requirements as a broker serving a large base of professional managers and partners.

"FXGLOBE has been a demanding partner in the best sense - several of the features in this release began as their operational requirements. But that is actually what B2COPY is for. As an infrastructure partner, we are focused on helping companies grow together, so that we are the company they can rely on. It's more than just providing a standard service. We listen and go beyond." - Sergey Ryzhavin, Head of B2COPY at B2BROKER

Market Significance

Copy trading and PAMM are now increasingly used by retail brokers, but much of that infrastructure is still built for individual retail traders, not for professional managers operating strategies followed by multiple investors. FXGLOBE's manager base skews toward that second group, and its rebuild treats that gap as a business risk worth solving with dedicated infrastructure.

Further functionality is already in development, including an instrument filter that lets investors choose or exclude the symbols they copy from a strategy, an expandable breakdown showing exactly how each performance fee was calculated, and partner rewards expressed per million of turnover in addition to per lot.

"Our investment products are a core part of the FXGLOBE business, and the people who use them most are professionals who expect their terms to be respected by the technology. The new client area has resulted in 30% volume growth since deployment of the new UI. But the more important shift is operational: we control commercial conditions centrally, and our partner payouts are calculated by the platform rather than reconstructed by hand." - Brett David, Global Head of Revenue & Sales, FXGLOBE

About FXGLOBE

FXGLOBE is a brand name of FS International Limited, a Company registered in the Republic of Vanuatu #700227 and authorised by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission as a regulated brokerage offering trading and investment products across FX, metals, indices and CFDs, with a dedicated managed-account and copy trading line serving investors and professional money managers.

About B2COPY

B2COPY is a white-label copy trading, PAMM and MAM platform by B2BROKER, used by 120+ brokers across MT4, MT5, cTrader and B2Trader. It provides brokers with the infrastructure to launch and scale investment products under their own brand, including subscription management, fee and commission engines, partner compensation and administrative reporting.

Contact

B2BROKER Group

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