OTC Markets Group Announces Third Annual Global Markets Forum Presentations Now Available On Demand
|Presentation
|Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA / OTCQB: KUYAF)
|MindMaze Therapeutics (SIX: MMTX / OTCQB: MMTZF)
|Sulnox Group Plc ( Aquis : SNOX / OTCQX: SNOXF)
|Delta Gold Technologies PLC ( Aquis : DGQ / OTCQB: DGQTF)
|Curatis Holding AG (SIX: CURN)
|Oryzon Genomics SA (BME: ORY / Pink: ORYZF)
|Lunch & Keynote Panel Discussion: 'Cross Border Access'
|Making Science Group S.A. (BME Growth / Euronext Madrid: MAKS)
|DocMorris AG (SIX: DOCM / Pink: ZRSEF)
|First Class Metals plc (LSE: FCM)
|Reig Jofre, S.A. (BME: RJF)
Thursday, October 8 - Presentations Available On Demand
|Presentation
|MetaOptics Ltd. (OTCQX: MEAOF / SGX: 9MT)
|Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (OTC ID : CBBHF / A SX: COB )
|Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG / TSX: NOU)
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)
|Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL)
|Cerrado Gold Inc. (OTCQX: CRDOF / TSXV : CERT )
|Good Purpose Investments Inc. (OTCQ B : GPINF / CSE : GPIN )
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is an interactive forum that provides publicly traded companies with a platform to present directly to investors. The platform enables companies to connect with a global audience through live presentations, interactive Q&A sessions, and one-on-one meetings, while providing investors with convenient access to company management and investment information.
For more information, visit .
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...
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