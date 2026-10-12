OTC Markets Group Announces Third Annual Global Markets Forum Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the third annual Global Markets Forum, held October 7–8, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing. The event was presented in partnership with Aquis Stock Exchange, BME, Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), OTC Markets Group, and SIX Swiss Exchange.

The two-day event brought together C-suite executives from leading European and Canadian public growth companies to share insights into their businesses, growth strategies, and market opportunities with a global investor audience.

The October 7 hybrid program featured company presentations, a keynote panel discussion, and opportunities for one-on-one investor meetings at the OTC Markets Group Office in New York City, with presentations also available virtually. The forum continued on October 8 with virtual company presentations highlighting emerging growth companies across international markets.

VIEW PRESENTATIONS ON DEMAND HERE

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 14th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here

Investors who missed the live event are invited to view the presentations at their convenience using the links below.

Wednesday, October 7 - Presentations Available On Demand