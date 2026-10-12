Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. CEO To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM; OTCQB: AZEMF) (the“Company” or“Arizona Eagle”) is pleased to announce that Kevin Reid, CEO and President of Arizona Eagle Mining Corp., will be presenting at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 13, 2026 at 11am EST.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask questions in real-time. If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Learn more about the event, including registration and event updates at .

Recent Company Highlights:



October 8, 2026: Doug Casey's Expert Roundtable Discussion

News Release, September 29, 2026: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. Announces the Commencement of Engineering Studies to Reopen the McCabe Mine for Underground Drilling

News Release, September 15, 2026: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. Announces Sampling Results on Recently Acquired Silver Mine Claims

News Release, August 25, 2026: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. Announces Discovery of Zinc-Silver VMS Mineralization Northeast of McCabe Mine in Drill Intersections News Release, August 17, 2026: Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. Completes Acquisition of Three Past-Producing High-Grade Silver Mines to Consolidate the Eagle Silver Project



About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprising patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own its legacy land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

For Further Information

For further information on Arizona Eagle, please contact:

Kevin Reid, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ...



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which are often identified by terms such as“may”,“should”,“anticipate”,“will”,“estimates”,“believes”,“intends”,“expects” and similar expressions. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the adoption of the Omnibus Plan; the grant, vesting, exercise, settlement and payment of the Awards; the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance under the Omnibus Plan and the Option Plan; the entering into of the Consulting Agreement and the anticipated benefits thereof; and the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance of the TSXV and the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: expectations and assumptions concerning the timely receipt of all required regulatory and shareholder approvals; the ability of the Company to obtain TSXV acceptance and shareholder approval of the Omnibus Plan and the Awards granted thereunder on the proposed terms or at all; and the ability of the Company to retain and incentivize its directors, officers, employees and consultants. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.