Kraig Labs Races To Scale Production As Billion-Dollar High-Performance Materials Market Starved For Scalable Supply Beckons

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com )– Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is making a pivotal move in its push to turn genetically engineered spider silk from a scientific breakthrough into a commercially scalable material. The company filed for an expanded investment license for its production subsidiary, Prodigy Silk, seeking additional capital to increase capacity, strengthen infrastructure, and prepare for the next phase of growth.

In 2026, Kraig reports that it produced nearly 2.5 metric tons of spider silk cocoons in June, and exceeded that record by more than 30% in August. Three operating rearing centers, expanded mulberry cultivation, and a vertically integrated production system underpin the company's expansion strategy.

Kraig Labs shipped its first custom spider silk yarn for a performance sportswear application, an important step toward demonstrating that its material can move into commercial supply chains.

The bigger opportunity extends far beyond sportswear. Spider silk's combination of strength, toughness, flexibility, and low weight has attracted interest across advanced textiles, protective equipment, medical materials, and other high-performance applications. Research and industry analyses have identified multibillion-dollar opportunities across the broader advanced-materials and biomaterials markets. Yet the commercially scalable supply of engineered spider silk remains limited, with few established alternatives capable of delivering consistent industrial volumes. The precise addressable market for Kraig's particular product, however, has not been established by the production figures alone.









That potential supply gap is what makes manufacturing capacity so important. A material can be extraordinary in a laboratory, but customers need dependable volumes, consistent quality, and repeatable delivery before it can become a serious industrial option. Kraig's production expansion is aimed at addressing that challenge.

"This year, we brought three rearing centers into full operation and set a series of world records in spider silk production," said Kim Thompson, the company's founder and CEO. "We have proven we can produce, we have proven the system holds up under pressure, and we have delivered recombinant spider silk to industry."

The company's work has also drawn wider public attention, including a March 2026 National Geographic cover feature highlighting advances in spider silk production and genetic engineering.

The next test is execution: securing the necessary investment approvals and funding, expanding output economically, and converting early industrial interest into sustained commercial orders. If Kraig can accomplish those goals, its production platform could position it to compete in a market where material performance is attractive but scalable supply has long been a central obstacle, so the expanded-license filing marks a consequential step in Kraig's growth story, which could unlock the spider silk super fiber gold rush.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

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