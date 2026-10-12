Sky Quarry CEO Marcus Laun To Present At 2026 Thinkequity Conference In New York

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to highlight Nevada refinery restart, current regional diesel crack spreads and optionality on its Utah oil sands assets

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or the "Company"), an energy infrastructure company focused on domestic refining and resource development, today announced that President and interim Chief Executive Officer Marcus Laun will present at the 2026 ThinkEquity Conference on October 15, 2026, in New York City.

Laun will discuss Sky Quarry's recent operational progress, including the restart of its Eagle Springs Refinery in Nevada (the“Foreland Refinery”), the state's only permitted crude oil refinery, with a nameplate capacity of approximately 5,000 barrels per day. He will also highlight the Company's estimated 180-million-barrel1 PR Spring oil sands resource in Utah and associated processing facility currently being retrofitted.

The presentation comes amid elevated refining margins and expectations for continued favorable market conditions. According to Zacks Investment Research, Goldman Sachs expects global diesel and jet-fuel crack spreads to average more than $40 per barrel in 2027.

Sky Quarry looks forward to engaging with investors at the conference and sharing the next chapter of its growth.

Conference Presentation Details

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026

Time: 12:30-1:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Lotus Suite West, Mandarin Oriental, New York City

Presenter: Marcus Laun, President and interim Chief Executive Officer

In addition to his presentation, Laun will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference and will be available for additional meetings during his visit to New York. Interested parties wishing to arrange a meeting may contact ....

About Sky Quarry Inc.

Sky Quarry is an energy infrastructure company focused on domestic refining and resource development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Foreland Refining Corporation, the Company operates the Eagle Springs Refinery near Ely, Nevada. The Company is also advancing development initiatives at its PR Spring facility in Utah to recover hydrocarbons and other marketable materials from waste asphalt shingles and oil-bearing resources.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "will," "estimate," and similar expressions, or the negative of such terms. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans and expectations regarding its operations and industry trends. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the Company's ability to ramp up and sustain refinery operations; fluctuations in crude oil prices, refined product prices, and refining margins; competition; general economic conditions; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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1 The PR Spring lands are classified as an exploration stage property, and the Company does not have any proven reserves on its leases at the PR Spring Facility. The estimated resources described herein do not qualify as, and should not be confused with, reserves.